When it comes to defending a Premier League title, Manchester City never stand still, and this summer they are preparing to upgrade the squad again with an offer for Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United coming into vision.

Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the Brazil international and sources are indicating that the player’s £100million release clause is not expected to be a problem if the Spanish tactician has indicated that he sees him as a crucial component to continuing the Sky Blues' evolution.

Newcastle are bracing themselves for an offer from Manchester City within the next weeks and are understood to fear the worst over how the situation pans out.

Guimaraes Could Have Head Turned by Sky Blues

Premier League champions could trigger release clause

Guimaraes only signed a new five-year contract at Newcastle last year, but included within the agreement was a £100million release clause. It offered a layer of protection for moments like this, when a club like Manchester City begin to take aim, yet there was also hope it would prove off-putting.

Although the defensive midfielder has indicated he is happy at St James' Park, there has always been the prospect of him having his head turned during the transfer window due to no European football being on the horizon.

French side Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked, but it is Manchester City that insiders feel are positioning themselves to test the waters with a bid for Guimaraes. The clause in the contract means that he is only available until the end of this month at the trigger-figure and, as such, the Premier League champions will need to take action soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes registered 2,998 passes over the course of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which was surpassed by just five other players in the division

Manchester City fans will hope that any serious pursuit of the former Lyon man might even give a fresh signal over the long-term future of Guardiola. There is some fear he could leave the club after next season, after arriving at the Etihad Stadium in July 2016 and sparking an era of English football domination.

If the club back him with a £100million signing, perhaps it is a sign of intent that the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach has the drive to continue beyond that time.

Guardiola's fondness for Guimaraes is undoubted, and in March he commented:

“He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball. At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club that wants to grow up and up. I’m sure he’s part of the project at Newcastle for the next few years.”

Testing the loyalty of the player around that intent at Newcastle would suggest Guardiola is scoping out the next phase of his masterplan.

We are already seeing early signs of foundations being put in place for the future, and GMS reported last week how Phil Foden is set to see his status elevated with a new long-term contract. We understand there is a possibility that midfielder Rodri also agrees an improved deal by the start of next season.

Rodri Could Profit from Guimaraes' Arrival

Brazilian would hand Guardiola a fresh option and relieve pressure

Signing Guimaraes could help Manchester City and Rodri in terms of reliance and quality. Rodri is seen as the man that holds the team together and when he is not there, they have been shown to have an increased chance of losing. Guimaraes would bring another layer to the depth chart in the blue half of Manchester.

The prospect of the Sky Blues challenging Newcastle in the transfer market is a mouthwatering prospect in terms of a battle for power in English football. Newcastle’s Saudi Public Investment Fund owners are considered the richest in the Premier League, while Manchester City have used their own financial power from Abu Dhabi to strengthen the squad during Guardiola’s reign.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Rodri Bruno Guimaraes Rodri Percentage of dribblers tackled 51.9 48.3 Tackles 2.42 2.15 Key passes 1.71 1.50 Blocks 1.43 0.98 Interceptions 0.96 0.80 Statistics correct as of 19/06/2024

Taking Guimaraes away from Newcastle at a time when they have ambitious plans to get to the top of the tree themselves would be a setback on Tyneside.

The potential issues with profit and sustainability regulations do add an edge to this conundrum for them though, and while a sale of £100million would be a huge uplift on the £40million they paid for him two years ago, it is still to the detriment of Eddie Howe's team build.

Time is now ticking and Newcastle will hope for silence. The Guimaraes clause has a matter of days left to run and, while the player is currently away with Brazil on Copa America duty, Manchester City still have him in sight.

