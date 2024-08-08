Highlights Manchester City won just once in four matches during their tour of the United States.

Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb impressed with standout performances.

Key first-team players are returning to training ahead of the Community Shield tie this weekend.

Manchester City have returned from an eventful pre-season tour in the United States, and their preparations for the FA Community Shield are underway. The Premier League champions will be seeking vengeance against Manchester United, after a shock defeat to their hands in the FA Cup final in May. The upcoming clash this weekend poses an opportunity for City to get one back at local rivals, whilst also rounding off pre-season preparations ahead of the 2024/25 season openers.

With four consecutive league titles and a plethora of silverware in addition, City are well-versed in managing effective pre-season schedules, and they took another trip to the states this year in an attempt to shake off some rust ahead of the league season openers. Pep Guardiola's men initially showed some struggle for results on American turf, but they found their footing eventually with an emphatic victory over Chelsea at the end.

Many first-team regulars missed the pre-season tour due to extended holidays following the Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments, and the manager was forced to adapt his selections as a result. Regardless, the international outing was a good opportunity to help players regain valuable match fitness, whilst also presenting opportunities for the youth to establish a presence as contenders for squad places. After all that's happened, here is a complete round-up of Manchester City's pre-season.

Results

One victory in four outings

Manchester City kicked off their tour against reigning Scottish champions, Celtic, in a thrilling seven-goal encounter, where the Bhoys came out on top to seal a 4-3 victory. Only Josko Gvardiol and Matteo Kovacic were able to join the squad in America after the opener, and it was just the former who made a cameo in the next match against AC Milan, in which City lost for a second time by a 3-2 scoreline.

At the end of July, Pep Guardiola had a reunion with his former club as his side took on La Liga runners-up, Barcelona. The tightly fought contest ended in a draw in 90 minutes, but City were, once again, unable to take the win and were trumped by the Catalans on penalties. However, their fortunes would take a turn after this point, and the Manchester outfit finally secured victory in their final match against Chelsea. The attack proved too lethal for the London club, with the game ending 4-2 by way of the Citizens.

The Manchester City attack was stacked with plenty of firepower in the four games, which helped them net an impressive 11 goals. However, they also conceded 11, and it was the defensive side that ultimately let them down. These high scorelines felt incongruous with a side typically well-regarded for their ability to exert dominance over games, but with plenty of notable absentees, this fluctuation makes some sense. Fans should expect more commanding performances from City as starters return to training.

Date Opposition Result Scoreline 24th July Celtic Loss 4-3 27th July AC Milan Loss 3-2 31st July Barcelona Loss 2-2 (4-1 on penalties) 3rd August Chelsea Win 4-2

Who Impressed

Erling Haaland on form, Oscar Bobb surprises

Arguably the biggest name on the team sheet was Erling Haaland, and he did not fail to deliver. Spearheading the attack as usual, he notched an impressive hat-trick against Chelsea, in addition to his two goals against Celtic and AC Milan respectively. Once more, he proved why he remains one of the most prolific strikers on the planet, and it looks as though he is gearing up for another high-scoring season.

The centre-forward seems to have rubbed off well on his club and national teammate, Oscar Bobb, because the 21-year-old was another player who impressed in pre-season. His fantastic display in the tour opener against Celtic was a standout moment, where he was involved in all three of his team's goals. A tricky and incisive winger, Bobb recorded two goals and three assists in total to support his case for more minutes going into next season.

Alongside the Norwegian duo, James McAtee was tasked with the hefty responsibility of playing in advanced midfield, but he coped well and ended off with a respectable tally of one goal and two assists. Rico Lewis and Nico O'Reilly also caught the eye, and both academy graduates could develop into more prominent roles next season.

Who Failed to Impress

Midfield and defence struggle

Overall, there weren't many first-team squad members available to Pep Guardiola this pre-season, so for those that were present, it was an opportunity to influence the Spaniard's plans going into next season.

Despite that, Kalvin Phillips was a player who struggled to leave a mark in midfield. His declining importance to the squad has been evident for a while now, but this summer could have been his opportunity to claw his way back into contention. When deployed in the midfield engine room, City lost control over the flow of games a worrying number of times and the Englishman was eventually pushed to center-back instead. This was perhaps a sign that the 28-year-old may not be prepared enough to be considered an understudy to the midfield starters.

Meanwhile, the Manchester City goalkeeping department also struggled in pre-season, and the 11 goals they conceded were quite out of the ordinary. Ederson and Ortega both shared minutes almost equally, but neither were able to shut the floodgates, although neither had all of their trusted defenders in front of them either, so this isn't a cause for concern at all just yet.

Ultimately, despite the team's issues in midfield and defense, much of that can be brought down to the lack of first-team regulars in the squad, and they should be fixed with key names returning soon.

Who Needs More Minutes

Lots of first team absences

Among the Manchester City first-team squad, only a handful were available to train with the squad, and just Gvardiol and Kovacic were able to join midway through the tour. Now with the team back in the UK, fans will be pleased to hear that the likes of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Matheus Nunes will have reported back to training and could be involved in the Community Shield tie this weekend. After extended breaks from football, they'll need all the preparation they can get before the domestic season commences soon.

The club's latest signing, Savinho, has not partaken in City's pre-season tour, but he is another player in contention to start this weekend, and it will be exciting to see the impact he can bring in his new colours. Coming from Girona in the Spanish top division, the Brazilian will need some time to adapt both to the new country and the new style of play.

There has still been no mention yet of John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Rodri - all four of whom were involved in the Euros 2024 final tie earlier this summer. It is unlikely any of these players will feature in the upcoming clash against Manchester United, so fans will have to wait until the season opener on the 18th of August to see them back in action.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt