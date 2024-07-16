Highlights Man City are 'pushing' to sign RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

Manchester City are pushing to sign RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo, according to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio.

The in-form Spanish forward has put his potential suitors on red alert after revealing his £50m release clause expires on July 20th.

According to Di Marzio, Man City are now keen to close the deal on Spain’s Euro 2024 hero and pay the full value of the transfer.

The Premier League winners have been following Olmo’s development in recent seasons – Di Marzio suggests Pep Guardiola is ‘a great admirer’ of the Spaniard.

Several Premier League clubs have monitored Olmo in recent weeks, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool, as he impressed with stellar performances at the Euros, scoring three goals and providing two assists for La Roja.

The 26-year-old’s current contract with Leipzig runs until 2027 – he signed a new deal with RB Leipzig last year as the Bundesliga giants will be hoping to retain his services after an impressive tournament in Germany.

Guardiola ‘Admires’ Dani Olmo

City are willing to pay his release clause

According to Di Marzio, Man City are willing to pay Olmo’s release clause in full, which amounts to €50m.

The Premier League giants could make Olmo, who has been described as being the 'complete package' by Bulgarian freelance journalist Kai E. Iliev, their second signing of the summer as they look set to announce Troyes winger Savio’s arrival.

One of Euro 2024’s top scorers, Olmo signed for Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 and made his mark in the Bundesliga, scoring 17 goals and registering 24 assists in 107 appearances.

Dani Olmo RB Leipzig Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 21 4 5 364 Champions League 3 1 0 181 DFL-Supercup 1 3 0 26

The 26-year-old was reportedly ‘asked to stay’ in Leipzig last summer as the Bundesliga outfit lost stars Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai to the Premier League.

Leipzig, who racked up £185m for the three players just a year ago, could be looking to make even more profit by selling Olmo in the coming weeks.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that ‘it would take a lot more than €60m to sign Olmo’ after his release clause expires on the 20th of July as several Premier League sides could be looking to break the bank on the Euro 2024 star this summer.

Kyle Walker Targeted by Saudi Pro League

Latest Man City star on their radar

Manchester City star Kyle Walker is on course to become the latest Premier League big-name wanted in the Middle East, sources have told GIVEMESPORT.

After Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte’s departures last year, the Saudi Pro League sides could soon identify Walker as the next desired signing from Man City.

According to GMS sources, there is doubt over whether Walker is keen to remain on the Premier League champions’ books heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The 34-year-old has entered the final two years of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and could embark on a new challenge in the Middle East soon.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.