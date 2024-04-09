Highlights Manchester City will be without defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake for their Champions League clash.

Josko Gvardiol has travelled to Madrid despite previous doubts and Pep Guardiola will hope he is fit enough to start.

Bernardo Silva has been touted as a shock option to start at left-back if Gvardiol can't.

Manchester City have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening. Pep Guardiola and his players have already travelled to the Spanish capital, but they have done so without two of their defenders.

City face Real Madrid in the first leg of the teams' quarter-final clash, as Guardiola's team look to defend their Champions League crown. One defender who was an injury doubt for the match, Josko Gvardiol, has travelled with the squad and could be in contention to start.

Two Defenders Missing for Manchester City vs Real Madrid

The duo have not made the trip to Madrid with the City squad

Two of his teammates, however, will not be joining him. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, both Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake were not part of the travelling party from Manchester to Madrid on Monday. Romano posted on X: "Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake have NOT travelled with Man City squad to face Real Madrid. Josko Gvardiol travels with the team."

Between them, the duo have played 75 games for City across all competitions this season. Guardiola has shown loyalty to Walker by keeping him on as captain despite off-field issues catching the headlines in recent months. He has been a vital player for City, and Gareth Southgate will be keeping an eye on his fitness ahead of this summer's Euros.

Even though Gvardiol has made the trip, it was reported by the BBC's Simon Stone that he did not feature in training on Monday morning. That suggests it could be a touch-and-go situation for the 22-year-old Croat, who came off injured during the 4-2 win over Crystal Palace this past weekend.

How Walker and Ake have performed in 2023-24 Kyle Walker Nathan Ake Appearances 38 37 Goals 0 3 Yellow cards 2 0

Pep Guardiola Has Some Options

While Walker and Ake will undoubtedly be misses for City, Guardiola has plenty of options available to him in defence. The pair of Ruben Dias and John Stones will likely start at centre-back, with Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji and Gvardiol all capable of playing at full-back.

Things will be a little dicier on the defensive flanks if Gvardiol misses out, and Real Madrid will not make life easy at the Bernabeu for whoever is in the back line. One of those threats, Rodrygo, is wary of the strengths City possess and admitted that Madrid did not want to draw the current European champions this early in the competition.

"It brings back good memories but also bad ones," he told the press this week. "This was an opponent that, to be honest, we didn't want to face. And they think the same as well: they didn't want to play against us. It's a game that everyone expects to be the final, but it's going to be now. Man City are very good, but our team is also very strong. It's going to be good to meet them again."