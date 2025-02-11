Manchester City let a 2-1 lead slip to lose 3-2 to Real Madrid in the Champions League with an injury-time winner from Jude Bellingham. The most interesting part of the opening 10 minutes was Kylian Mbappe having to change his boots. Then, almost immediately afterwards, Ederson appeared to have given away a penalty for taking down Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian attacker was, however, adjudged to be offside. This was followed by an opportunity for Kylian Mbappe and several other Real Madrid chances. At this stage, they looked too much for Manchester City.

Despite that early Real Madrid dominance, Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City with his first goal against Real Madrid. The opportunity came after Jack Grealish chipped the ball into Josko Gvardiol, who laid it off to Haaland. A four-minute VAR review followed, but the goal stood. Madrid were then unfortunate not to equalise when Vinicius Junior hit the bar. Unfortunately for Manchester City, Jack Grealish had to come off injured after half an hour. Phil Foden came on to replace him.

Whatever Carlo Ancelotti said at half-time to his Real Madrid players fell on deaf ears, as Haaland hit the bar straight after the restart. Madrid stayed in the game and leveled on the hour mark. He appeared to mishit a Dani Ceballos free kick, but in it went. City went ahead when Dani Ceballlos was adjudged to have fouled Foden in the box. Haaland made no mistake from the spot. It wasn't enough to win the game. The newly introduced Brahim Diaz equalised for Madrid with six minutes to go. City then collapsed in injury time, when Rico Lewis got caught on the ball. Vinicius Junior chipped it goalwards for Jude Bellingham to slot home the winner.

Match Highlights

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 5/10

At 1-0, he had to keep his wits about him, as Real Madrid still had enough attacking quality to make his life difficult.

Nathan Ake - 6/10

Dispossessed by Rodrygo in a dangerous area that nearly led to a Madrid equaliser, but stood firm most of the time.

Manuel Akanji - 6.5/10

Looked to have injured his groin late in the first-half. This was confirmed when he did not come out for the second-half.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

City needed his experience as they limped towards the full time whistle looking somewhat short of energy.

Josko Gvardiol - 8/10

Showed several lovely touches in attacking areas for City, as well as being diligent in his defensive role with some excellently timed tackles.

John Stones - 7/10

Competent and confident on the ball as ever, Stones looked to give his side the impetus in possession.

Bernado Silva - 6/10

Steady and solid if not spectacular, the Portuguese international always made himself available for the ball.

Savinho - 5/10

Was not really his night. Didn't do anything particularly wrong, but wasn't able to get in behind Madrid as often as he would have liked.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Although not at his electric best, he still hinted at moments of brilliance. Although looked short of energy as the game drew to a close.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Showed his class with a quality ball dinked in into Gvardial, who cushioned it to Haaland to open the scoring. Had to come off after 30 minutes due to injury.

Erling Haaland - 8/10

Broke his duck against Real Madrid with a well taken goal. Was also effective at the other end of the pitch when it came to defending corners. Had the nerve to step up and convert a City penalty to make it 2-1.

SUB - Phil Foden - 6/10

Came on for Grealish after 30 minutes, but wasn't able to make as big an impact as his City colleague.

SUB - Rico Lewis - 4/10

Came on at half-time for Akanji and looked busy and lively at first, but made errors late on.

SUB - Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Came on for Ake to face his former side.

SUB - Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

Came on late as City collapsed.

SUB - Omar Marmoush - 5/10

Came on too late to make an impression.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Not at fault for Haaland's goal to put Madrid 1-0 down.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Had to use his experience as Madrid fielded a makeshift defensive line up. As a result, he very much limited his forward running as the game wore on.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10

Much like his defensive colleagues, he had to stand up and be counted as Manchester City applied pressure to Madrid's defence.

Raul Asencio - 6/10

Worked hard to stay solid in what was effectively a makeshift Real Madrid back line.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Had an excellent opportunity to put Real Madrid 1-0 up when the score was still 0-0.

Dani Ceballos - 6/10

Put in an inviting ball into the City box for Kylian Mbappe to equalise for Real Madrid. But was adjudged to have fouled Foden inside the box for a City penalty.

Eduardo Camavinga - 8.5/10

Saw himself getting onto the ball on plenty of occasions, Real Madrid needed him to have a steady performance to stay in the game and his influence played rich dividends in the end.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Looked very sharp at times. Was able to burst into life to make things happen out of nothing at times.

Jude Bellingham - 7/10

Fairly quiet in an attacking sense, but had a responsibility to hold firm. Kept the ball well, knowing his side were somewhat light defensively. Missed a big chance with under half an hour to go. But had the last laugh with the winner

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

Was booed by Manchester City fans after his first touch, but looked a threat to City in attacking areas in the first-half.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Went in at half-time looking frustrated, having spurned a few opportunities. Looked far happier after scoring Madrid's equaliser, even if it was a mishit.

SUB - Luka Modric - 6/10

The great Croatian came on in the last 10 minutes, but he wasn't able to turn the tide.

SUB - Fran Garcia - 5/10

Came on too late to make an impact.

SUB - Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10

Came off the bench and managed to score Madrid's equaliser, but didn't do much else.

Man of the Match

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga’s experience and quality was very much needed for Real Madrid in midfield. Although they started the game like a runaway train, they then struggled as City looked to expose their defensive frailties. But Camavinga always looked assured and comfortable on the ball as they battled to stay in the game.

With the attacking quality they have, they knew they could remain a goal threat as long as they could stay solid at the back in midfield. Mbappe and Bellingham will no doubt get the headlines for the late Real Madrid win, but it was very much built upon the leadership of Camavinga.