Highlights Real Madrid have advanced to Champions League semi-finals after they beat Manchester City at the Etihad.

Despite falling behind early, City dominated the game with multiple chances and eventually equalised through Kevin De Bruyne.

It all came down to a penalty shootout, and Madrid came away with the win.

Real Madrid are moving on to the Champions League semi-finals after they beat Manchester City in a penalty shootout on Wednesday night at the Etihad. The two sides engaged in a fierce contest, which Pep Guardiola's side largely dominated, but with the score standing at 1-1 after 90 minutes and 120 minutes, it took a penalty shootout to find a winner.

Despite being in enemy territory, it took Madrid just over 10 minutes to get their noses in front. After Ederson made a terrific save to deny Rodrygo's initial attempt, the Brazilian pounced onto the rebound and smashed the ball home into a gaping open goal. Rather than crumble under the pressure, Manchester City bounced back quickly, with several glorious chances to level things up immediately afterwards, but Erling Haaland's header crashed off of the bar and Bernardo Silva could only fire the rebound wide.

From there, the home side took complete control of the game and dominated proceedings. They overrun Real Madrid in midfield and created chance after chance before they finally got their equaliser in the 76th minute. After Jeremy Doku was introduced in the 72nd minute, he had an instant impact, taking the game to Dani Carvajal on the flank. It was when he came up against Federico Valverde, though, that he managed to make the difference.

After the Belgian darted past his man, he whipped a ball into the Madrid penalty area. Antonio Rudiger got to it first but completely fluffed his lines and his poor clearance only made it as far as to De Bruyne who was waiting in the box and the midfielder smashed it home to level things. Neither side managed to grab the victory throughout the remainder of the 90 minutes, and extra time was called upon.

The two teams couldn't be separated in the extra 30 minutes, though, and the game went to a penalty shootout. Madrid came out on top in the shootout, winning 4-3 after Bernardo Silva and Kovacic missed for the Cityzens. Madrid will meet Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The result marked Rodri's first Manchester City loss in 66 games

Key Match Statistics Manchester City Stats Real Madrid 10 Shots on target 3 12 Shots off target 4 64 Possession 36 15 Fouls 11 18 Corner kicks 1 3 Yellow cards 2

Full match highlights

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian had a solid start to the match and made a superb save to deny Rodrygo, and he was unfortunate that the rebound fell straight back to the Real Madrid man for his opener. Had very little to do from that point onwards, until the penalty shootout when he saved Luka Modric's spot-kick and scored one himself, but it wasn't enough to give his side the win.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Stood up well to the test of Madrid's pacy forwards. Also offered something pushing up the pitch for City. Played Vinicius Jr onside for Madrid's opener, though.

CB - Ruben Dias - 6/10

It was a quiet night for the Portuguese man, with Madrid hardly putting him under any sort of pressure.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Aside from Madrid's early goal, the Spanish club offered very little going forward and Akanji spent the majority of the game inside the opposition half. Rarely put a foot wrong, but wasn't called upon very often at all.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 6/10

Booked for a silly challenge on Bellingham, but had a decent outing aside from that. Didn't have too much to do, with his side dominating the ball throughout the majority of the contest.

CM - Rodri - 7/10

Held up the fort in front of the City defence rather nicely throughout the game and did a decent job preventing the Spanish side from taking control in the middle of the park.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

Consistently got the better of Toni Kroos in the centre of midfield. Created a number of great chances for City, and eventually got the goal he deserved in the second half when he pounced on a poor clearance from Antonio Rudiger to rifle the ball home.

RW - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Missed a glorious opportunity from mere yards out in the first half, but ran his socks off for City, particularly in the second half. Took an abysmal penalty in the shootout that was comfortably saved.

AM - Phil Foden - 6/10

Playing in his more natural number 10 role, Foden failed to replicate his fantastic performance in Spain in the reverse fixture. Had a glorious chance to score a winner for City, but mishit his effort with the entire goal gaping in front of him. Scored a ferocious penalty in the shootout.

LW - Jack Grealish - 6/10

Decent, but unspectacular evening for the Englishman who looked promising going forward, but failed to really take advantage of Carvajal spending over half of the game on a yellow card.

ST - Erling Haaland - 5/10

Hit the woodwork in the first half, but it was another quiet night for the talismanic forward.

Sub - Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Brought on for Grealish in the second half to make a difference, and he did just that. The forward danced past Federico Valverde to create City's equaliser just minutes after coming on.

Sub - Julian Alvarez - 6/10

Came on in extra time to provide energy upfront. Did just that and scored City's first penalty in the shootout.

Sub - Kovacic - N/A

Came on late in extra time, but didn't have time to have any sort of impact on the game until he missed a penalty in the shootout.

Sub - John Stones - N/A

Came on late in extra time, but didn't have time to have any sort of impact on the game.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

GK - Andriy Lunin - 8/10

Made several excellent saves to deny City whenever they pushed forward in both halves.

RB - Dani Carvajal - 7/10

Rolled back the years and did a fine job up against Jack Grealish. Didn't have as much success against Jeremy Doku, though, who came on and took the game to the full-back.

CB - Nacho - 6/10

His goalline clearance in the second half was huge for Madrid, but the 34-year-old gave the ball away on more than one occasion, and he was fortunate City didn't make him pay for it. Showed great composure to score a penalty in the shootout.

CB - Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Stood up well to City's pressure for the most part, but it was his poor clearance that set De Bruyne up for City's equaliser. The defender did score the winning penalty for his team, though.

LB - Ferland Mendy - 7/10

The full-back did a fine job keeping Bernardo Silva quiet down the right-hand flank.

CM - Federico Valverde - 6/10

It was a mixed bag for the speedy midfielder. Valverde looked promising bursting through the midfield at times, but was also beaten easily by Jeremy Doku in what would eventually lead to City's equaliser.

CM - Edouardo Camavinga - 5/10

The midfielder gave possession away far too often and failed to make any sort of impression on things as City completely overrun Madrid in midfield.

CM - Toni Kroos - 5/10

Showed his age coming up against City's midfield. Struggled to keep up with De Bruyne, who had no trouble getting beyond him on numerous occasions. Eventually pulled off for Luka Modric.

AM - Jude Bellingham - 6/10

It was an unusually quiet evening for the Englishman who struggled to have any real impact on the game for his side. Scored Madrid's second penalty in the shootout.

ST - Rodrygo - 7/10

The man for the biggest occasions struck again. Rodrygo showed incredible spacial awareness to get behind the City defence for Madrid's opening goal and made history as he became just the fourth player to ever score at least 20 goals in the Champions League for the club.

ST - Vinicius Jr - 6/10

Looked good going forward whenever he had the chance. Showed great pace in the first half to set up Rodrygo for what would ultimately lead to Madrid's opener, but wasn't offered the opportunity to do much else afterwards as City kept Madrid in their own half.

Sub - Luka Modric - 6/10

Brought on to try sure things up in midfield for a Madrid side that were being overrun, but had very little impact on the game and failed to turn the tide for his side.

Sub - Brahim Diaz - 6/10

Replaced the goalscorer Rodrygo with less than 10 minutes of the initial 90 remaining. Struggled to make anything happen in the rare instance that Madrid had the ball and forrayed forward.

Sub - Lucas Vasquez - 6/10

Initially brought on as a winger, Vasquez was forced to drop back into defence when Carvajal was forced off with an injury. Had a half decent chance on goal, but fired it well over the bar. Scored a superb penalty in the shootout.

Sub - Eder Militao - 6/10

Replaced the injured Carvajal in extra time, and immediately had an impact aerially, winning several duels in the air for Madrid at crucial moments.

Man of the Match

Andriy Lunin

Considering the pressure his side was under throughout almost the entire game, the fact that Lunin conceded just the one goal is pretty remarkable. The keeper made a number of incredible saves to deny City whenever they came forward.

He then played the hero during the penalty shootout, with two saves to send his team into the semi-finals. It's hard to imagine they'd have even been in the position to win without this man in between the sticks.