Key Takeaways Rodri is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester City's win record without the Spaniard is significantly lower than with him.

Rodri has only missed 45 games in total since joining Man City, but that total will rise following his most recent injury.

The news no Manchester City fan wanted to hear was confirmed on Monday night, as Spanish midfielder Rodri has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 27-year-old sustained the injury when colliding with Arsenal counterpart Thomas Partey while attacking a set piece in their 2-2 stalemate.

While there was hope that the injury would not be a long-term one, the news that there is indeed a tear that will likely require surgery means that City are now without their defensive-midfielder in the middle of the park for the foreseeable future.

What does this mean for Pep Guardiola's side? Well, statistics show that things don't look so pretty for the Etihad outfit, as their record without the former Atletico Madrid star highlights just how pivotal he is in the way that the champions operate.

Manchester City's Record with Rodri

The Cityzens have a 74% win record with the Spaniard

When Rodri first made the move to the North West of England, he did so while facing an unenviable task. For the entirety of Pep Guardiola's reign up until that point, City's back four had been protected by the imperious Fernandinho. Even in his advancing age, the Brazilian had the mobility, energy and awareness to cover every blade of grass possible, and it seemed taking him out of the jigsaw puzzle was incredibly detrimental.

Yet, somehow, five years on from his arrival, Rodri's importance eclipses that of the man he once replaced. With the Spaniard in the team, City have been practically unstoppable. In 260 appearances, the Euro 2024 player of the tournament has tasted defeat just 31 times. He has also shared the spoils on another 36 occasions.

That means that for the remaining 193 games, the holding midfielder has returned home with three points in his back pocket. His 74.2% win rate is marginally better than his 74.1% from just his Premier League matches, where he has won 129 out of 174.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has the eighth-highest win percentage in Premier League history of players who have made 100 appearances or more. The seven above him, are all former or current Manchester City teammates.

With Rodri in the team, City have managed to pick up a staggering 413 points in the English top division. That alone is more points than local rivals Manchester United have mustered since the 2018/19 season - the year before the 27-year-old first wore a sky blue jersey.

The same dominance is also apparent in Europe. In 49 Champions League appearances for the club, Rodri has lost just four times. What is even more gobsmacking is that two of them came outside of the normal regulation period, with Real Madrid toppling City in extra-time in 2021 and on penalties earlier this year.

It's not just his tactical importance that matters either. The former Villarreal youngster has provided plenty of game-changing moments in his time, most notably the only goal of the game to hand City their first ever Champions League trophy and his manager's first since 2011.

Rodri's Win Percentage at Manchester City Competition Wins Draws Losses Win Rate (%) Premier League 129 26 19 74.1 Champions League 35 10 4 71.4 FA Cup 15 0 3 83.3 EFL Cup 10 0 2 83.3 Community Shield 1 0 3 25 Club World Cup 2 0 0 100 UEFA Super Cup 1 0 0 100 Total 193 36 31 74.2%

Manchester City Record Without Rodri

City fared much worse without the Spanish international

With City setting a higher bar with Rodri, it may not be a surprise to learn that without him, there is a drop-off. To what extent is the question? Given the much smaller sample size, the answer is a massive one. In total, the 27-year-old has missed 45 games for Guardiola since he joined the club, whether it be through injury, suspension or just being an unused substitute.

Given that the figure is far lower than the amount of times he has featured, it is natural to assume that it would be easy for the champions to have a higher win rate, or at least one that is on par. That couldn't be further from the truth though.

In those 45 games, City have won 30. That is a success rate of 66% in all competitions, 8% lower than when they do have Rodri available. In the Premier League, the record stands at 13 wins in 21 games. That is a win percentage of a little over 61%, far below the standards anyone has come to expect of the most formidable force in English football.

Manchester City's Win Percentage Without Rodri Competition Wins Draws Losses Win Rate (%) Premier League 13 1 7 61.9 Champions League 5 2 2 55.6 FA Cup 8 0 1 88.9 EFL Cup 3 0 2 60 Community Shield 1 0 0 100 Total 30 3 12 66.7%

It is impossible to ignore just how crucial Rodri is. The statistics show that the word irreplaceable wouldn't go amiss. Arsenal may have felt a kick in the teeth at conceding so late on against their title rivals on Sunday. But, as sad as it is to say, this news may give them the belief that things may fall in their favour this season. For City, their strength in depth is going to need to show.