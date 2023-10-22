Highlights Manchester City release statement condemning offensive chants about Sir Bobby Charlton, urging people to come forward with information and vowing to issue banning orders.

Manchester City have been forced to release a statement after a video emerged online of supporters chanting about the death of Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton. The family of the football legend confirmed that he had passed away on Saturday afternoon at the age of 86.

Charlton is widely regarded as one of English football’s greatest-ever players, scoring goals for fun for both club and country. He notched 249 in 758 games for United, helping them win three league titles and a European Cup too, while also scoring 49 in 106 appearances for the Three Lions.

A key part of Matt Busby’s famous United side in the 60s and also that famous England squad which won the 1966 World Cup, tributes poured in from football fans and players from around the world following the announcement of his death. David Beckham was just one man to write an emotional farewell to one of his idols, with Charlton playing a key role in helping him join Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Charlton following Brighton win

Manchester City were in action on Saturday against Brighton when Charlton’s death was announced, with Guardiola’s side beating the Seagulls 2-1 thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. Both sets of players paid tribute to former City player Sir Francis Lee ahead of the game, following his death earlier this month.

After the match, Guardiola paid tribute to the former United legend, stating that the club would pay tribute to him at Old Trafford ahead of next week’s Manchester Derby.

“Next week when we go there, to Old Trafford, the first time, we will be present to make a tribute,“ he said. “I love this country for many things, but one of the things is how they take care of legends. They are part of the club, they travel and represent.”

However, while Guardiola and many City fans were all saddened by the death of the footballing icon, there was a small group of City fans who were recorded shouting an offensive chant about the death of the United legend.

A video has been shared on social media by various accounts of a small group chanting, “Bobby’s in a Box” at the Etihad during Saturday’s game. The Mirror write that this prompted complaints from fellow supporters, who were disgusted by what they heard.

And now, Manchester City released a statement to condemn the chants heard at the stadium. They have urged people to come forward if they have any information and have confirmed that they plan to issue banning orders.

The statement reads, per BBC Sport: “Manchester City FC are extremely disappointed to have learned of reports of offensive chanting from a small number of individuals about Sir Bobby Charlton in some of the concourses of Etihad Stadium during half-time of yesterday's Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“The club condemns these chants in the strongest terms and apologises unreservedly to the family and friends of Sir Bobby, and to all those at Manchester United.

“On this day of all days, when the stadium stood to pay tribute to our own legend in Francis Lee, Manchester City supporters should understand and appreciate as keenly as anyone the need for respect in our game.

“Our security team are studying CCTV footage of the concourse areas. We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter.

“We continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders.”

City are next in action against United on Sunday 29th October, with tributes to Charlton planned by both sides. All corners of the stadium will hopefully be united in honouring the footballing great.