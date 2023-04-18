Premier League title chasers Manchester City have released images showing their ambitious plans to revamp their home ground the Etihad Stadium.

This comes after the club submitted a planning application after a month of consultation with supporters. A spokesperson revealed that the fans were in favour of the proposed ‘best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination.’

The plans include an expansion of the stadium’s north stand to take the capacity to a whopping 60,000, similar to that of the Emirates Stadium, as well as a newly attached complex which features a club shop, museum, and hotel.

Manchester City set for more investment

Since their takeover by The Abu Dhabi United Group, Manchester City have seen a period of investment and subsequent success over the last decade.

Ambitious signings have been accompanied by financial overhaul of the club’s infrastructure, enabling state-of-the-art training facilities and now, a stadium that correlates with the high standards the club wishes to maintain.

Initial sketches have been transformed into concept images, giving us a sneak-peek of the glamorous designs showing off a utopic atmosphere for football fans.

A huge 3,000 capacity fan experience is depicted. The area is a ‘covered City Square fan zone, with capacity for 3,000 people and a variety of food and drink outlets, a new club shop, museum, and a 400-bed hotel.’

Managing director of Manchester City operations Danny Wilson said: “Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination vat the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fans and the local community for their participation in our recent consultation, not only for completing the questionnaire but sharing their detailed comments and feedback with us, all of which has been carefully reviewed and considered.

“As with all club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority and we believe these proposals will deliver long-term economic and social opportunities, building on the regeneration work delivered in East Manchester by City Football Group since 2008.”