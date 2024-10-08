Manchester City are still coming to terms with Rodri’s season-ending injury and there is an expectation that a plan to replace him will be given the green light in January.

Rodri suffered an ACL injury against Arsenal last month and has had to undergo surgery on his knee. Guardiola has previously labelled his Spanish midfielder as “irreplaceable” and their record without him last season shows how much they can miss him. Rodri only missed five matches but City lost four of them.

As City come to terms with the loss of Rodri this term they have managed to still win games but GMS sources are indicating that the club are "more likely than not" to reinforce their midfield in January.

Man City Relying on Current Squad Too Risk

Samuele Ricci has impressed

Insiders say the current feeling around City is that it will prove too risky to rely on the current squad to see them through the second half of the season. City are already concerned about the impact of the schedule in 2025 - with this season coming on the back of the Germany World Cup, combined with the new set-up of the Champions League group stages and then the fact they must also play in the Club World Cup next summer.

Rodri's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man City Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Appearances 34 3rd Goals 8 4th Assists 9 =2nd Aerials won per game 1.6 =1st Tackles per game 2.1 1st Average passes per game 106.9 1st Overall rating 7.62 1st

Rodri’s injury is a massive concern and they do believe they can get by until January but City had already been looking at the situation in the last transfer window and know it will probably need to be addressed if they are going to have a serious chance of competing for trophies on all European and domestic fronts.

The latest link to their target list is Samuele Ricci from Torino, who genuinely is someone that has impressed but may not be the one they go for in January. There is an expectation that they would prefer instead to go for someone with Premier League experience.

Adam Wharton Admired at Man City

Palace won't want to sell

Our report on September 25 revealed how City have eyes on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, and reports around that interest have been continuing in the past week. He is relatively new to the top flight but has taken the move up a level in his stride. Palace are not going to be very open to Wharton, who could reportedly cost £100m, leaving in January but after a difficult start to the season, might struggle to fend off interest from the Premier League champions if City do turn up the heat.

One key motive in the pursuit of Wharton is that he is admired by figures at the club beyond Pep Guardiola and one of those is believed to be Director of Football Txiki Begiristain. Wharton would cost upwards of £50million and looks like the Palace player they are most interested in right now, despite also having eyes on Eberechi Eze over the past year.

During the summer Wharton described his playing style as “pretty simple but effective” and also described how he believes Rodri is the best defensive midfield player in the game.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 0810/2024