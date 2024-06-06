Highlights Rodri's exceptional form could see him rewarded with a new contract to solidify his future at Manchester City amidst Real Madrid's interest.

Manchester City faces uncertainty with star players like De Bruyne, Silva, and Walker, prompting efforts to secure new deals for stability.

The club aims to maintain squad happiness and avoid disruptions with key players like Haaland and Guardiola as they plan for the upcoming season.

Manchester City could look into rewarding central midfielder Rodri for his world-beating form with a new and improved contract, according to GMS sources, as the club’s higher-ups look to address the uncertainty hanging over a further trio of stars, all of whom have been central to their persistent success.

After registering a record-extending fourth Premier League triumph, Pep Guardiola is looking to iron out any potential squad deficiencies heading into the new season with Arsenal going from strength to strength and Liverpool looking to challenge for gold under new boss Arne Slot.

External issues aside, keeping hold of the majority of their key men will be imperative for their title defence in the 2024/25 campaign, all while uncertainty remains to hang over the heads of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker.

Rodri 'In Line' for New Contract

Real Madrid showing an interest

Close

On the back of, yet another, outstanding season at the base of Manchester City’s midfield unit, the Spaniard could be in line for new and improved terms to a) reward him for his performances and b) to ensure he remains as part of the club for the foreseeable future.

As things stand, the former Atletico Madrid man earns £220k-per-week, per Capology figures. By no means is he poorly paid, but considering he is one of the best footballers in the world playing for one of - if not the - most domineering teams on the planet, a pay increase would suffice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri registered a career-best eight goals and nine assists in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Madrid-born Rodri signed his last deal two years ago but his ever-growing importance to how Manchester City set-up - and ultimately, win - means that an improved financial deal could be rolled out soon, according to GMS sources.

Rodri, however brilliant he is for the perennial Premier League champions, is subject to interest from Real Madrid, GMS sources have confirmed. After winning the Champions League, adding the Spain international to the mix is on their agenda, but Guardiola and his entourage are keen not to let that happen.

Rodri's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man City Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Appearances 34 3rd Goals 8 4th Assists 9 =2nd Aerials won per game 1.6 =1st Tackles per game 2.1 1st Average passes per game 106.9 1st Overall rating 7.62 1st

City to Address Uncertainty of De Bruyne, Walker and Silva

Club eager to keep stability and happiness at a maximum

Close

Rodri is not the only Manchester City player that is at risk of leaving this summer, however, as they boast no shortage of stars that could move onto pastures new after another successful campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City triumvirate De Bruyne, Silva and Walker are all among the names that are being linked with moves away during the summer trading period - but GMS sources have suggested that the club are working overtime to ensure that the aforementioned trio are issued new deals, too.

3:37 Related The Premier League's Highest-Paid Players for the 2023/24 Season Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Marcus Rashford all feature as the Premier League's highest-paid players are listed.

As they seek to ensure stability and squad-wide happiness, the club are aware of situations with the 2024 Ballon d'Or candidate, Erling Haaland, and Guardiola that will arise across the next year or so. Not only is Rodri pivotal to keeping spirits high among the squad, but ensuring that there is little to no disruption heading into next term.

Haaland, who signed for £51 million from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, is viewed as the club’s leading goalscorer for years to come. The Norwegian’s current contract expires in three years' time but, to ensure that would-be buyers are deterred, offering him a new contract would be wise.