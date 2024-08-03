Highlights Manchester City signed Savinho in a 5-year deal worth around £31m from Troyes.

Savinho experienced success in Girona with 11 goals & 10 assists in 41 games in the 2023/24 season.

The Brazilian could be given a starting role under Pep Guardiola at City given his direct style of play.

Not a day goes by without a debate on the place of multi-ownership in the football ecosystem. Seen by some as an opportunity, by others as a threat to fair play, this rapidly expanding phenomenon is divisive. According to CIES Sports Intelligence, no fewer than 360 professional clubs worldwide, including 235 based in Europe, will be affected by this trend by 2024.

Among them, Manchester City, the figurehead of the City Football Group, which owns 12 other clubs, is certainly one of the best-known examples. And Savinho - Savio Moreira de Oliveira in full - the Skyblues' latest recruit, is the product of a long-established strategy.

Contract Details

Transfer fee, Salary & Contract Length

Although the young Brazilian only joined the four-time reigning English champions this summer, the versatle forward has been involved in the CFG world for a very long time now. On the 18th of July 2024, this long-standing support opened the doors to the parent company.

After an excellent season with Girona, where he was on loan from French second division club ESTAC Troyes, the 20-year-old finally signed a five-season deal with Manchester City for £30.8m. As for his wages, estimated at around £873.9k a year for the 2023/24 season, it seems reasonable to assume that they will also rise in England, although the outcome of the deal left little room for doubt that the three clubs are part of what could be considered one big family.

Career

However, it wasn't with the City Football Group that Savinho, got his start in football. Born in Sao Mateus, a small town in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, the young boy, also known as Savio, spent the first years of his life on the family farm, where his grandparents taught him how to sow seeds and look after livestock.

But it wasn't long before his talent for football, which he first played on the sandy beaches of the south-east of his native Brazil, led the country's biggest clubs to take an interest in him. And it was at the tender age of 11, after impressing in a match against Atletico Mineiro's Under-17s, that Savinho signed for Galo. From there, everything accelerated. From the youth categories to the signing of his first professional contract on the 18th of June 2020, Savinho took things one step at a time and began training regularly with the first team.

It was enough to convince his coach Jorge Sampaoli to give him his first professional start on the 19th of September of the same year. When he came on against Atletico Club Goianense, Savinho became, at 16 years, five months and 10 days, the youngest player in Atletico Mineiro's history to play in a Brazilian league match. A year and a half later, he became his club's youngest ever goalscorer (18 years, one month and 10 days), finding the net in a Copa Libertadores match against Independiente Del Valle.

The emergence of a talent that the big European clubs are already snapping up. More alert than its competitors, which included Arsenal at the time, City Football Group was quick to secure the young diamond. In 2022, an entity agreement worth €6m (excluding bonuses) was reached and Savinho took off for the Old Continent, where he joined French club Troyes, also owned by CFG - a transfer that caused controversy. However, the Brazilian never got the chance to try his hand at European football (he never played a single match for Troyes), and was immediately loaned out to PSV in the Eredivisie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite never having played a minute, Savinho is both the most expensive recruit in Troyes' history (€6.5m) and their best-selling player (€25m).

In the Netherlands, the young player experienced his first difficulties. After a start to the season during which Ruud van Nistelrooy's coaching staff did not seem to approve of him, Savinho suffered a hamstring injury and ended the season with the Eindhoven reserves. It was a complicated baptism of fire, but the youngster has no intention of giving up. And it was at Girona, which he joined in the summer of 2023, that he was finally able to explode in the eyes of the world.

In Spain, where his transfer was initially not really wanted by his coach Michel, Savinho quickly became indispensable. Scorer of goals and assists, the Brazilian put in a string of quality performances and even ended the 2023/24 season with a total of 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions - in 41 games. Enough to convince Manchester City's management to bring him back to the parent club, where he now faces the task of winning over Pep Guardiola. But however long that takes, Savinho knows where he comes from and where he wants to go.

International Career

If Savinho's rise to prominence has been as impressive as it has been, his performances for the Brazil national team have certainly ensured its meteoric rise. In 2019, his performances at the South American U-15 Championship, in which he scored four goals, earned him the first international trophy of his young career.

After a brief spell with the Under-18s, he went on to play in the U-20 World Cup, where he once again proved decisive (one goal, three assists) despite his team's early elimination in the quarter-finals. Less than a year later, having been rewarded for his recent performances, Savinho made his senior international debut on the 23rd of March 2024 in a friendly against England. A date that will live forever in the winger's memory, as will that of the 28th of June 2024, when he scored his first goal for the Selecao against Paraguay in the Copa America.

Style of Play

There is certainly no better person to talk about Savinho's style of play than Savinho himself. In his first interview with Manchester City, the Brazilian described his style as one of "joy and courage", with the emphasis on "attacking first". Left-footed, he can play on both sides of the pitch, although he is more at ease on the left, while making the most of his ability to play one-on-one. It's a quality that helped him finish as La Liga's best dribbler last season (104 successful dribbles). All the more reason to impress Michel.

"I know this is a big statement, but I hadn't seen anyone so effective in one-on-one situations since Vinicius Jr emerged."

But percussive speed is not the only string to his bow. Another aspect of his game is his ability to move between the lines. Something that Guardiola is sure to appreciate. However, in order to fully integrate into the Catalan's various systems of play, Savinho will undoubtedly have to improve his horizontal game, which is better when he plays on the right than on the left, and the quality of his weak foot.

Fitting in at Guardiola's City

In Guardiola's flexible 4-2-3-1, a role on the left does not seem to be the preferred option for Savinho. The presence of Jeremy Doku, a real dynamo of blocks, on that flank would push the Brazilian to play on the right instead. Even so, his first season at City should only serve as an introduction to the English league. This is not to say that Savinho won't get any playing time, on the contrary, but that an immediate starting berth might not be the most appropriate.

For the simple reason that the striker will have to juggle with some fierce competition. In addition to Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Oscar Bobb, whose profile is the closest to Savinho's, are also capable of playing on the right. To counterbalance this, however, it is important to note that Guardiola's thinking includes the idea of his players being able to be versatile and not locked into a single position.

Savinho's 23/24 stats at Girona Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Liga 37 9 10 2.993 Copa del Rey 4 2 - 260 Total 41 11 10 3.253

In other words, Savinho will undoubtedly get some game time, certainly even on the left, and will need to quickly absorb the Catalan's touch if he is to shake up the existing hierarchy. It's a task the Brazilian, who can claim to be named Golden Boy 2024, seems fully prepared to take on.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 1st of August 2024.