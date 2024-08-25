Crystal Palace are expecting late bids from Manchester City and Liverpool for their star forward, Eberechi Eze, reveals Miguel Delaney.

Eze has been plying his trade in the Premier League for four seasons now, and his stellar performances have proved to be vital to Crystal Palace's maintained top-flight status. The 26-year-old remains a key asset to Oliver Glasner's setup, and his departure, alongside that of Michael Olise earlier in the window, would leave a void in attack which may prove too difficult to replace with such minimal time left.

But with several clubs from the upper echelon of the league circulating with interest, it may be a challenge to convince Eze of his future at Selhurst Park. As the summer window ticks into its final week, Palace will be looking to prepare for any last-ditch attempts to sign their prized possession.

Manchester City and Liverpool Both Interested in Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace are reluctant to lose the England international

As reported by Delaney in his Reading the Game newsletter, Crystal Palace are "bracing themselves" for approaches from Liverpool and Manchester City for Eze.

The two English heavyweights are thought to be holding a keen interest in the Englishman, who also featured for his country at the Euros 2024 earlier this summer and has been described as "brilliant" previously.

Eberechi Eze's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 27 Goals 11 Assists 4 Shots on target per 90 1.45 Key passes per 90 2.37 Successful take-ons per 90 3.03

Following the record sale of Argentine forward, Julian Alvarez, Pep Guardiola and his entourage have been pushed back into the market for a replacement, and shopping in South London may be an appealing prospect. Alvarez has featured plenty of times in a more advanced midfield role in the space behind Erling Haaland, and Eze may be capable of replicating this in his absence, while also providing further attacking depth on the wings.

Over in Merseyside, Arne Slot has led a very quiet summer thus far, and his side are yet to welcome a single first-team signing. However, a recent exclusive report from Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool were still in the market, and were tentative to new opportunities. If Palace were to entertain offers for Eze, the Reds may see this as an opportunity to further bolster their attacking department.

One key stumbling block in a deal, however, lies in Crystal Palace's likely demands. GMS sources previously noted that the Eagles are reluctant to part with their man, and could demand upwards of £60 million. Delaney also reported that the club's valuation had deterred interest from Arsenal, among other clubs who regarded the pricing as "crazy".

The forward is continuing to ply his trade in the first-team for the time being, and also started in the season-opener against Brentford, where he had a wonder goal chalked out due to a foul. Ultimately, though, Eze's future is largely uncertain regardless, and the deadline for a conclusive decision is fast-approaching.

Crystal Palace Eye Move for Chelsea Winger Raheem Sterling

29-year-old has been banished from Enzo Maresca's plans

Elsewhere in London, Raheem Sterling has been definitively exiled from the Chelsea squad and the Premier League veteran has a plethora of suitors interested in landing his signature. Among those is Crystal Palace, who, after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, have space for a high-end acquisition on the wings.

According to Simon Collings of The Evening Standard, Palace are "exploring a deal" for the Chelsea outcast, but a hindrance in the transfer lies in the player's substantial weekly wages.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling is the highest-earning player in the Chelsea squad, pocketing a colossal £325,000 per week in wages.

The four-time top division winner would undoubtedly contribute fantastic experience to the South London side, if he were to make the switch across the city.

