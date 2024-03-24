Highlights Manchester City's sponsor, Etihad Airways, are considering going public on the stock exhange, which may impact the Premier League's investigation into the club's financial breaches.

Manchester City’s main sponsors, Etihad Airways, are reportedly looking to go public on the stock exchange, which, in turn, could have a significant impact on the Premier League's investigation currently looking into the club’s financial status, according to the Mirror.

Back in February, the reigning Champions League and Premier League holders were charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules relating to sponsorship deals – and are now awaiting to hear about any repercussions.

German publication Der Spiegel have claimed that the airline was only paying £8 million of their official £67.5 million obligation to the Premier League club across the 2012/13, 2013/14 and 2015/16 campaigns, with the rest - met by disguised equity funding - coming from pockets of the club's beloved owners.

If found to be true, this would be a genuine breach of Premier League and UEFA financial rules, while it may also point fingers towards potential fraudulence between Manchester City’s top dogs and Etihad executives.

Etihad Looking to Go Public on Stock Exchange

What could end up being good news for Pep Guardiola and Co. is that the airline are reportedly deciding whether to go public on the stock exchange and are under the impression that it could impact City’s ongoing investigation. They are, according to reports, preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), which would involve them allowing full disclosure of their accounts.

Speaking to The Mirror, investment banking experts have suggested that it is highly improbable that Etihad would be willing to do so if it would put them and City in hot water, pointing to the fact that allegations of fraud – including manipulated sponsorship dealings with the Premier League club – may not be true, especially given it could tarnish their reputation with investors.

“If it came to light that Etihad executives were indeed involved in manipulating the sponsorship deal with City, it could cause serious damage to the company’s reputation in the eyes of potential investors. “What the Premier League are alleging is extremely serious, not just in terms of football’s rules and regulations. The accusation is that City executives have colluded with officials from Etihad and have lied not only to the club’s independent auditors but to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City's charge span across a nine-year period - starting in 2009 until 2018. In that time, they won the Premier League three times.

What Manchester City Have Been Charged With

Independent panel set to hear City’s case later this year

As mentioned, the Etihad Stadium outfit have been hit with a grand total of 115 charges, dating between 2009 and 2018, which is much more than Everton and Nottingham Forest have been found guilty of this term. Past reports have even suggested that the club 'will be relegated' if found guilty.

Seven of those charges apply to breaching of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability (PSR) regulations in seasons between 2015/16 and 2017/18, while there have been 54 charges regarding their failure to provide accurate financial information between 2009/10 and 2017/18.

Failure to provide accurate financial reports for player and manager compensation from 2009/10 to 2017/18 constitute 14 of the charges, too, while the club have been charged with 35 breaches of failing to cooperate with Premier League investigations between December 2018 and the present day.

All the club’s charges could be hugely detrimental to their status in English and European circles – and in terms of their league standing and previous success, the outcome could be cataclysmic. An independent panel is scheduled to hear and decide City’s case later this year – though, Etihad may well be on the stock exchange by that point.