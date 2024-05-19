Highlights Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title after a 3-1 win against West Ham.

Jack Grealish was forced to watch the entire game from the substitutes' bench as he wasn't brought on by Pep Guardiola.

The Englishman expressed his frustration at not playing more and should now consider where his future lies.

Jack Grealish was an unused substitute as Manchester City defeated West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The Citizens wrapped up a fourth consecutive league title with a victory at the Etihad, but it will have been a bittersweet feeling for the winger.

The Englishman has endured a stop-start campaign with persisting injury issues keeping him out of action and contributing to him losing a regular starting place in the Citizens' starting line-up. The 28-year-old was a key part of Pep Guardiola's side winning their third successive league trophy in the 2022/23 season as he netted five goals and contributed a further seven assists.

However, it's been a different story in the latest term as his number of league appearances across the season fell from 28 to 20, with many of those coming as a substitute. This will raise questions about whether he is now at the best place possible for his career to continue at the top level.

Jack Grealish Should Leave Man City

He has become a back-up option for the Citizens

As already mentioned, the amount of time Grealish has spent on the pitch in the 2023/24 Premier League season has diminished greatly from the previous campaign. In fact, the number of minutes he's played has more than halved as he played 2,062 minutes in 2022/23 and only 1,001 in the latest term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish started only 10 Premier League matches in the 2023/24 season, being used as a substitute in a further 10 and missing out on 18 altogether.

It may be through a lack of consistency in the opening months of the season, or simply a loss of faith and trust from his manager, but Grealish has been a bit-part player in a record-breaking season for Man City. The former Aston Villa star's goal contributions in the league have also dropped to just four.

Grealish didn't feature at all in the final three Premier League games of the season as he missed out on the matchday squad for the trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham before being left on the bench in victories over Tottenham and West Ham. A total of zero minutes in those matches is likely to have put his place in the Euro 2024 squad for England at risk.

Gareth Southgate has often included the Birmingham-born wide player in his Three Lions squads, but his place may now be in jeopardy with other English wingers performing better than him in recent times. In the prime years of his career, the skillful winger will need to assess his options in the summer and strongly consider moving on to a club that will build the team around him rather than being a back-up plan.

Grealish 'Wanted to Play More'

It was a frustrating campaign for the winger

Grealish was quick to point out his own shortcomings after being involved in the Citizens' title celebrations. The 28-year-old said (per The Standard): "I don't feel like I've performed well this season at all. I performed better this year than my first year. That first year, I just wanted to win no matter what. Last year I played more and this season has been stop-start. I played well in points."

The midfielder then expressed his regret at how little he was able to take to the field. He continued to explain:

"My standards are high so I feel like I could've played more in some games. I wanted to play as much as I could like last season. We have so many good players here so it's difficult. There's no team in the world that rotates like this team do, but that's the beauty of it."

Whether he sees his future at the Etihad or elsewhere, there can be no questioning the commitment and passion he has poured into his three years in Manchester. Signing for £100 million from Aston Villa in 2021, he may not have quite reached the highs expected of him while still being a solid servant for the club.

Who Grealish Could Sign For

There would certainly be clubs interested

Should he decide to quit Man City, there would likely be a long line of potential suitors for Grealish. His reported £300,000-per-week wages may cause a stumbling block for some of the interested parties, while others may not be put off at all due to the supreme talent he possesses. A return to Villa Park would likely be one of the first rumours as Aston Villa have now qualified for the 2024/25 Champions League under Unai Emery.

Money shouldn't be an issue there, and the fan base still hold a strong affection for their former hero. Saudi Pro League clubs have shown in the past 18 months that they are ready to jump at any opportunity to sign a high-profile Premier League player, and Grealish would be no exception. It may be a bit early in his career, but a move to the Middle East definitely shouldn't be ruled out.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 19/05/2024)