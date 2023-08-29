Highlights Manchester City enter the 2023/24 season as reigning champions in three competitions, facing a new challenge to win consecutive trebles

Champions League groups will be announced later this week as Man City look to defend their title

Pep Guardiola is expected to include three new signings in his first European match of the season - Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku

Manchester City have entered the 2023/24 season in an unprecedented position as a club, as they embark on three title defences having recorded a remarkable treble-win last season, the first in English football since Manchester United’s in 1999.

Now that there is no reasonable ambiguity around Pep Guardiola’s side being one of the best football teams of all time, the pressure is back on the Sky Blues to potentially achieve the unthinkable; winning the treble in consecutive seasons.

As the current European Cup holders, Pep’s side will be looking to quickly re-establish their dominance on the continental stage. As such, captain, Kyle Walker and co. will be seeking to lay down a marker in their group stage opener. With the commencement of this year’s Champions League just weeks away, let’s take a look at how Manchester City could line up come mid-September…

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

GK: Ederson

As far as world-class goalkeepers go, Ederson is up there with the very best. The Brazilian shot-stopper has been a standout candidate in the Cityzens side that have claimed five English titles in six seasons.

The inked-up goalkeeper is almost a bespoke fit for how Guardiola wants to set out his sides, and his distribution is more akin to that of a classy centre midfielder.

Ederson’s ability to command his box, and keep the ball out of his net is an invaluable asset.

RB: Kyle Walker

Having assumed control of the captain’s armband following the unfortunate injury to Kevin De Bruyne during City’s league curtain-raiser, Walker looks set to lead his side out for their first 2023-2024 Champions League clash. The right-back is still as rapid as ever, and his dependability defensively is second to few.

CB: Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji was an imperious defensive presence last season. The Swiss international was a colossus at the back during the Cityzens' treble triumph.

Having the highest pass success rate in the league last term, the former Borussia Dortmund man is an ideal centre-half in Pep’s total football system, and his John Stones-esque versatility when it comes to slotting into more of a midfield role will also be of benefit to City in the upcoming Champions League.

CB: Rúben Dias

Along with his central defensive partner, Rúben Dias also enjoyed a simply unblemished 2022-23 campaign. Sitting pretty with the fourth most successful passes in the entire Premier League, Dias’ strengths align perfectly with the City vision and are extremely conducive to playing fluid football.

It's likely Pep will want to start the new Champions League campaign on the strongest foot possible and in doing so will entrust his world-class centre-half to marshal the defence.

LB: Josko Gvardiol

Depending on the aptitude of the opposition, Guardiola could well elect to give new signing, Josko Gvardiol his first European start in the Sky Blue of City.

The 21-year-old centre-back is seen very much as a future investment, but one whose tender years don’t hamper his chances of playing. The Croatian international featured in every RB Leipzig game in the tournament last season, and with Joao Cancelo seemingly surplus to requirements, he could well feature at left-back like he’s done in the league this term.

Manchester City summer signings Fee Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £77.6m Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £30m Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed Yangel Herrera (Girona) Undisclosed Jeremy Doku (Rennes) £55.5m All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

CM: Rodri

Rodri is technically the last person to score for City in the Champions League, having netted the only goal of the final back in June. Aside from the revelation that the humble midfielder flies on commercial flights, Rodri’s unassuming manner will likely continue on the pitch this season.

The water-carrying workhorse, who fuses together hard work with serious technical ability is an absolute machine in central midfield, and there are few, if any midfielders currently playing the game that are capable of knocking him off his perch.

CM: Mateo Kovacic

Lining up alongside Rodri in the centre of the park is the man who the Spaniard defeated in the UEFA Nations League Final during the summer in Mateo Kovacic. The new signing has settled in well in the North West, and looks to be a seriously underrated acquisition at just £30m.

CAM: Phil Foden

Phil Foden is a "generational talent" according to former Manchester City captain, Andy Morrison. The boy from Stockport has been employed consciously by boss, Pep Guardiola over the years, but it seems after his early season displays that Foden is ready to be one of the leading individual forces in world football, and is thoroughly living up to the national expectation that was placed upon his shoulders at a young age. With the ginger magician, Kevin De Bruyne hamstrung and out for an unknown amount of time, 23-year-old, Phil is set for a prolonged spell in Guardiola's side.

RW: Jeremy Doku

City’s recruitment team have wasted no time in locating a replacement for the departing Riyad Mahrez. With the Algerian international leaving to realise the Saudi dream and enjoy the fruits of the nation’s economic boom, the void the winger has left should not be underestimated.

That said, with Jeremy Doku coming in from Rennes, Mahrez's absence may not be as deeply felt at the Etihad. The 21-year-old is a direct forward, who's a real handful for opposition fullbacks in the transition, and has taken Man City's spending this summer to £163.1m when excluding undisclosed fees.

LW: Jack Grealish

Dubbed "Super Jackie Grealish" by those of a Manchester City persuasion, the charismatic left-winger is a more refined player under Guardiola's stewardship. After an initial grace period whereby the England international took some time to truly settle in, the big-calved, headband-wearing forward came into his own last season, and that form looks set to continue this term.

ST: Erling Haaland

The Scandinavaian hero was extraordinary last season, a true freak of nature. Smashing the Premier League goalscoring record with relative ease, the peculiar Norwegian international comprises every attribute wanted in a modern-day striker.

Fast, strong, powerful, athletic, and utterly prolific when in front of goal, Erling Haaland has already started where he left off with a brace against newly-promoted Burnley, and he'll undoubtedly be hoping he can better his 12-goal 2022-23 Champions League tally.