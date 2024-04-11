Highlights Thierry Henry has insisted that Man City midfielder Phil Foden should be considered as being world-class.

Foden has scored 22 goals in 44 games this season, his best return in front of goal in a single season.

Despite Foden's form, Man City fan Noel Gallagher has predicted Arsenal to win the Premier League title.

Phil Foden continued his sensational goalscoring exploits when he struck a rocket against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. His stunning strike, which drew City level after falling behind, helped Pep Guardiola’s side take a favourable draw back to Manchester ahead of next week’s second leg.

The England star has now scored five goals in seven Champions League matches this season. He also boasts an incredible record domestically in front of goal this season and has netted 14 times - his best return in the top flight.

After much debate this season around some of the Premier League's brightest talents and whether or not they are worthy of the ‘World-Class’ tag, former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry - who is widely regarded as the greatest player to ever grace the game in England - put Foden’s credentials to bed following his showing in Madrid.

Thierry Henry: Phil Foden is World-Class

The Frenchman has ranked him among the best in the world

Henry oversaw the Champions League action on Tuesday and Foden stood out to him as the player that took the game by the scruff of the neck.

City led early on when Bernardo Silva struck in the third minute before Madrid replied with two quickfire goals to overturn the early deficit. But City hit back through Foden before Josko Gvardiol put Guardiola’s side ahead.

After the game, the ex-Barcelona forward credited Foden for his role in the Man City team this season.

Speaking on CBS, he said: “What I would say about Phil Foden this year is that when Erling Haaland is not there or when Kevin De Bruyne is injured, now he puts this team on his shoulders."

"Now we can start talking world-class because you put your team on your shoulders. This guy is now world-class."

Noel Gallagher Tips Arsenal to Win Premier League Title

The Gunners are one point clear of Man City with seven games to play

Despite Foden’s improved record in front of goal, in addition to Haaland’s league-best 19-goal haul, Man City find themselves third in the Premier League and in danger of losing their crown.

Guardiola’s side are chasing a record fourth title, but there is doubt over whether the Cityzens can maintain their incredible Premier League form for a fourth successive year, especially after claiming a historic treble last season.

One of Man City’s most famous supporters, Noel Gallagher, fancies Mikel Arteta’s side to get the job done this time after he watched the Gunners surrender an eight-point lead at this stage last season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Oasis said: “No, it [the treble] isn’t on [for Man City]. We’re conceding too many chances. I look at Arsenal and I think they’re barely conceding a corner, let alone goals or dropping points. As you’ll know yourself, the best defence ordinarily wins the league and they’re just not giving anything up.

“Obviously I want City to win it, but if I was a betting man, I’ve got a sneaky suspicion that the table is going to end the way it is now. I think Arsenal will nick it on goal difference. That’s the way I see it."