Manchester City have decided to stick with Kyle Walker as he enters the final season of his contract at the Etihad Stadium GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The reigning Premier League champions have been contemplating their stance on the right-back position as the veteran defender enters the final 12 months of his deal, but have now opted to stick by the 34-year-old.

The 2024/25 campaign is likely to be the England international's final season with the Cityzens however, with clubs in Saudi Arabia beginning to show an interest in the former Tottenham star who has been described as "unreal" and "the best right-back in Premier League history" by Rio Ferdinand.

Manchester City Opt Against Jeremie Frimpong Move

Bayer Leverkusen star was target to replace Walker

As a result of the club's decision to stick with Walker - who earns £175,000-a-week - for another year, they have now opted not to pursue a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to GMS sources.

The Netherlands international has been a target for a host of top clubs in Europe this season after his performances in the Bundesliga last season, as he was a key part of Xabi Alonso's double-winning side which won the Bundesliga unbeaten.

Frimpong scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions from right-back and right wing-back as Leverkusen also won the DFB-Pokal and reached the Europa League final, where they were beaten by Atalanta.

League stats for 2023/24 season Stat Kyle Walker Jeremie Frimpong Games 30(2) 27(4) Goals 0 9 Assists 4 7 Pass completion % 88.5% 77.7% Tackles 38 26 Blocks 19 26 Clearances 40 17

Journalist Dean Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that City chiefs had considered a move for the 23-year-old as a player who can play in multiple positions and fill different roles.

There was a €40million (£33.5million) release clause in his contract this summer, but according to GMS sources that has now expired and he will not be joining Manchester City this summer.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jeremie Frimpong had more goal involvements in 2023/24 (26) than Kyle Walker has had since the 2018/19 season (22).

Kevin De Bruyne to Stay at Manchester City

Saudi clubs were keen to sign the Belgium star

The decision to reject interest from Saudi Arabia for Walker comes shortly after the club have confirmed that captain Kevin De Bruyne will not be moving to the Middle East either.

Reports suggested that the Belgium star had agreed personal terms over a move away from the Etihad this summer, but Pep Guardiola has since confirmed that the 33-year-old will be staying into the final year of his contract.

Walker has spent seven seasons with Man City after his £50million move from Spurs, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, four League Cups, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef.