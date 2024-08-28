Manchester City are on course to bring in at least one more fresh face before the transfer window slams shut later this week as boss Pep Guardiola is in the market to recruit a replacement for Julian Alvarez after the Argentina international headed through the Etihad Stadium exit door, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ilkay Gundogan became the Sky Blues' second signing of the summer when he completed his return from Barcelona last week, following in the footsteps of Savinho as the winger joined in a £30million switch in the aftermath of playing a crucial role in Girona qualifying for this season's Champions League.

But Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain are looking to strike a last-gasp deal for a new frontman due to sanctioning Alvarez's £82million move to Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and they are eager to relieve some of the pressure on Erling Haaland's shoulders ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Alvarez Exit Leads to Agents Offering Strikers

Guardiola being given new options to consider ahead of deadline

Well-informed insiders close to the situation have informed GMS sources that Manchester City are almost certain to make a minimum of one more signing before the end of the week as they are being offered a host of forwards in the aftermath of Alvarez's exit from the reigning Premier League champions.

The decision to cash in on the World Cup and Copa America winner has resulted in Haaland, who joined the Sky Blues when they activated the £51million release clause written into his Borussia Dortmund contract in June 2022, being the only senior striker at Guardiola's disposal as they go in search of winning more silverware.

Alvarez played a pivotal role in Manchester City getting their hands on the Premier League title last term, and GMS sources have been told that his move to Atletico Madrid has resulted in agents sniffing an opportunity for their respective clients to secure a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming days.

Julian Alvarez's statistics during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Appearances 54 45 Goals 19 38 Assists 13 5 Yellow cards 5 1 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 28/08/2024

Haaland was forced to miss 15 matches through injury last season, and Guardiola is desperate to ensure he will not be left in a position where he has little choice but to deploy the likes of Phil Foden as a false nine if the Norway international is on the sidelines for a prolonged period due to further issues in the remainder of the campaign.

Manchester City have pinpointed potential recruits when Guardiola and Begiristain have been scouring the market for possible back-up options to their first-choice marksman, according to GMS sources, but agents have also been coming forward with new names to consider as the deadline edges closer.

Guardiola Willing to Recruit Short-Term Fix

Champions keeping all avenues open in closing stages of window

GMS sources have learned that Manchester City are keeping their options open, resulting in the title-chasers refusing to rule out the possibility of bringing in a fresh understudy to Haaland on a short-term basis to help them through the remainder of the season before reentering the market in 2025.

The 24-year-old is on course to remain one of the first names on the team sheet if the Sky Blues succeed in doing business in the final hours of the transfer window, having found the back of the net 94 times over the course of 101 appearances for his current employers, meaning Guardiola needs to find someone who is willing to play second-fiddle.

Manchester City went into the season with their coaching staff and hierarchy still keen to bring in a fresh attacking threat in reaction to Alvarez embarking on a fresh challenge at Atletico Madrid, GMS sources recently revealed, and their stance has not changed ahead of Friday's 11pm cut-off point.

