Manchester City are facing a significant tussle in their bid to lure Abdukodir Khusanov to the Etihad Stadium as Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the sides also wanting to strike a deal for the Lens star, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola saw his side register back-to-back wins for the first time since October as they overcame West Ham United last weekend, but he is contending with competition from Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe and Wolves tactician Vitor Pereira in the transfer market.

Txiki Begiristain is leading Manchester City's recruitment drive for the final time ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the season, and he is poised to go toe-to-toe with a host of domestic counterparts for Khusanov's signature ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Khusanov Attracting Premier League Interest

Central defender has been scouted ahead of possible switch

Manchester City are battling with the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and Wolves to sign Khusanov during the winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, meaning Guardiola and Begiristain are facing a tough challenge as they aim to bolster a squad which has struggled in their Premier League title defence.

Ligue 1 outfit Lens are prepared to entertain bids in the region of £20million after being alerted to the fact that the Sky Blues, Spurs, Magpies and Wanderers are just some of the sides circling for the centre-back as they go in search of mid-season arrivals who will come at a low cost.

GMS sources have been informed that almost half of the clubs in the Premier League have been sending scouts to watch Khusanov in action ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table, but Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle and Wolves are among the frontrunners for an agreement.

The 20-year-old would become Postecoglou's second acquisition of the winter window if he embarks on a fresh challenge in north London - having already landed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague for £12.5million - but Guardiola, Howe and Pereira are also firm admirers and considering a move.

Although Manchester City are taking the headlines with their interest, GMS sources have learned that Tottenham and Newcastle like Khusanov a lot, while Wolves are deliberating whether to up the ante as they aim to bolster their chances of climbing further away from the Premier League's relegation zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abdukodir Khusanov made six clearances and won three aerial duels during Lens' 2-2 draw with Auxerre in his last Ligue 1 outing

Quartet Face Fresh Competition for Khusanov

West Ham, Brighton, Brentford, Chelsea and Crystal Palace circling

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle and Wolves are facing extensive competition from their domestic counterparts for Khusanov's services as he is also on the radar of West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

The Uzbekistan international is on a contract worth less than £2,500-per-week at Lens, which has caught the eye of admirers as it has become clear that he would not seek to become one of their highest-earners if he opts to move onto pastures new before the winter transfer window slams shut.

Khusanov's current employers are realistic about having to cash in if they are forced to contend with formal proposals in the coming weeks, GMS sources understand, giving Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle, Wolves and other interested parties hope that a deal can be agreed.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs chief Postecoglou is fearful of missing out on the Under-20 Asian Cup winner after the reigning Premier League champions entered the race, and there is a serious possibility of a bidding war taking place between suitors before the February 3 deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/01/2025