Manchester City have been handed a significant boost in their hopes of beating Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of Omar Marmoush as Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to sanction a move to the Etihad Stadium if their demands are met ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola saw his side record back-to-back wins for the first time since October thanks to sealing a 4-1 victory over West Ham United last weekend, and he is aiming to overcome competition from Gunners chief Mikel Arteta and Reds head coach Arne Slot as he heads into the market for reinforcements.

Txiki Begiristain is leading Manchester City's recruitment drive for the final time, ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football in the summer, and Marmoush is firmly in his sights after being tasked with bolstering the squad during the remainder of the winter window.

Sky Blues May Meet Demands for Marmoush

Eintracht Frankfurt fearful Egyptian could leave this month

Manchester City could win the race for Marmoush if they are prepared to meet Eintracht Frankfurt's demands of £50million, according to GMS sources, and they have a window of opportunity to pounce as Arsenal have been planning to wait until the summer before making a move and Liverpool have made tying Mohamed Salah down to a new contract their priority.

It initially appeared unlikely that the Bundesliga outfit would allow their 25-year-old talisman to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the campaign due to fears of his departure putting their push for Champions League qualification in jeopardy, but the Sky Blues are looking to take advantage while the Gunners and Reds watch on.

GMS sources have been informed that Eintracht Frankfurt are starting to fear that Manchester City are prepared to part with a big-money fee for Marmoush as Guardiola goes in search of further firepower and aims to ensure he heads to the Etihad Stadium instead of Arsenal or Liverpool.

The Egypt international has entered the final two-and-a-half years of a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £25,000-per-week at Deutsche Bank Park, and the Sky Blues are toying with the idea of meeting his price tag to leave recruitment chiefs at the Emirates Stadium and Anfield frustrated.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool had been made aware that a deal will be difficult to negotiate this month because Eintracht Frankfurt are eager to keep Marmoush on board for the rest of the season, but GMS sources have learned that they will struggle to turn down an offer which meets their valuation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omar Marmoush has been averaging a Bundesliga goal every 98 minutes this season, having found the back of the net 13 times in 15 appearances

Guardiola Flexible Over Swoop for Marmoush

Tactician willing to splash cash if striker is deemed to be ideal fit

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City have remained adamant that their plans are flexible ahead of the February 3 deadline as they desperately seek to rediscover the form they previously enjoyed when they won four consecutive Premier League titles, and they will not be afraid to splash the cash on Marmoush if he is deemed an ideal fit.

The Sky Blues, Arsenal and Liverpool are not the only Premier League sides to have been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old in recent months as Nottingham Forest had a number of bids rejected when current employers Eintracht Frankfurt stood firm during the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are genuinely interested in acquiring Marmoush as they seek fresh competition for Erling Haaland, GMS sources understand, and Arteta's stance on waiting until the end of the season could be tested after seeing Guardiola seriously consider upping the ante in his pursuit.

The Sky Blues have reacted in the wake of GMS sources recently revealing that Arsenal could attempt to leap to the front of the queue for the striker while Liverpool are prioritising a contract extension for Salah before moving into the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of the deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/01/2025