Manchester City have been boosted in their attempts to persuade Rodri to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium as Real Madrid snubbing the opportunity to see him bag the Ballon d'Or could convince him to remain in his current surroundings instead of heading to the Bernabeu for a fresh challenge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Spain international became the Sky Blues' club-record arrival when he completed a switch worth close to £63million from La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid in July 2019, and he has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet under boss Pep Guardiola when fully fit.

Txiki Begiristain is poised to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, with Sporting's Hugo Viana set to replace him as the reigning Premier League champions' new director of football, but the current negotiations chief is being tasked with attempting to tie Rodri down to fresh terms before he walks away from his key role behind the scenes.

Sky Blues Aiming to Hand Rodri Fresh Terms

Champions keen to hold negotiations while recovering from injury

Manchester City are hopeful that Rodri will follow up his Ballon d'Or win earlier this week by committing his long-term future to the club, according to GMS sources, and key decision-makers are desperate to iron out terms on an extended contract while he is on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

Guardiola has confirmed that the defensive midfielder will not feature for the Sky Blues before the end of the season due to being forced to undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus problem during the 2-2 draw with fellow title-chasers Arsenal last month.

But GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are looking to use Rodri's extended period on the treatment table to their advantage as it gives them more time to hold negotiations, and Real Madrid's officials and players refusing to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony could play into their hands as they look to keep him out of their clutches.

Rodri's season-by-season statistics at Manchester City Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 0 0 0 0 2023/24 50 9 14 10 1 2022/23 56 4 7 9 0 2021/22 46 7 2 8 0 2020/21 53 2 5 7 0 2019/20 52 4 2 13 0 Statistics correct as of 29/10/2024

Last season's Champions League winners cancelled their delegation's plans to fly to Paris at the last minute due to learning that Vinicius Junior was not in line to beat the Sky Blues' fan favourite to the award, and their decision may backfire if they aim to head to the negotiating table in the coming months.

Real Madrid being absent from the Ballon d'Or ceremony will not have gone unnoticed by Rodri and his representatives, and GMS sources have learned that their snub could be viewed as a moment of disrespect after Manchester City initially had significant fears that his head would be turned by a potential move to the Bernabeu.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has got his hands on silverware 11 times in a Manchester City shirt, including the Premier League title on four occasions

Guardiola Could Profit from Real Madrid Snub

La Liga giants may have created obstacle in pursuit of midfielder

GMS sources have been told that there is an increasing possibility of Manchester City profiting from Real Madrid's antics when it comes to attempting to persuade him to put pen-to-paper, and the La Liga giants may have created a major obstacle for themselves if they aim to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old is poised to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his £220,000-per-week agreement when the transfer window reopens for business in January, and the Sky Blues are aware that interested parties will become more confident of negotiating a fee as he approaches the end of his deal.

Rodri has been expected to sign on the dotted line at Manchester City, GMS sources understand, but Guardiola has been concerned that Real Madrid are a threat to keeping him after he has become an irreplaceable member of the squad during a trophy-laden era in his current surroundings.

The former Villarreal man is not the only big-name Begiristain has been challenged to hold discussions with before his departure as GMS sources recently revealed that John Stones is on course to land an extended contract in the coming months after playing a key role during the early stages of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt