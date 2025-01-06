Manchester City will look into the possibility of being able to sign Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus if Etihad Stadium recruitment chiefs are frustrated in their pursuit of other midfield targets ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on February 3, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola is scouring the market for fresh faces after falling behind in the title race and has refused to rule out the possibility of welcoming the 26-year-old back to familiar surroundings, having sold him to Premier League rivals Aston Villa in a £15million deal in July 2019.

Txiki Begiristain is leading Manchester City's negotiations for the final time, ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football in the summer, and he has been tasked with bolstering the squad as they aim to build on back-to-back wins over Leicester City and West Ham United.

Sky Blues Prepared to Look at Luiz Loan Deal

Brazilian pinpointed as option if other moves do not come off

Manchester City are set to scope out a surprise temporary deal which would involve Luiz returning to the Etihad Stadium for the remainder of the campaign, according to GMS sources, as he has worked his way onto their radar as an option if moves for alternative targets fail to come off.

The midfielder has only been at Juventus for a matter of months, having joined in a deal worth close to £43million from Aston Villa in June, but he has struggled to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet under head coach Thiago Motta after injuries have hampered his progress.

Although Luiz's agents and current employers have indicated that he will be going nowhere in the coming weeks, GMS sources have been informed by insiders in Turin that an offer will be evaluated if Manchester City choose to formalise their interest as they go in search of fresh cover for injured Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

Juventus are in a strong negotiating position ahead of potentially being forced to contend with advances from the reigning Premier League champions as, after agreeing a switch to the Allianz Stadium, the Brazil international penned a five-year contract worth in the region of £147,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered.

Manchester City have previously monitored Luiz's performances and have refused to rule out opening talks over a loan move, GMS sources have learned, after being alerted to the fact he has failed to work his way into Motta's preferred starting line-up following his return from injury last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz has been limited to just 294 minutes of Serie A action since his summer move to Juventus

Guardiola Prefers Permanent Midfield Signing

Zubimendi and Ederson among names on champions' radar

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City's preference is to sign a defensive midfielder permanently instead of dipping into the loan market, but they are prepared to up the ante for Luiz if the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Samuele Ricci, Adam Wharton and Ederson - of Real Sociedad, Torino, Crystal Palace and Atalanta respectively - are out of reach.

Although the Juventus man has been described as 'top-class' by Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi, there is determination for Guardiola to find a short-term replacement for Rodri who is capable of competing for a regular starting berth in the forthcoming campaigns.

That has resulted in Manchester City being eager to secure reinforcements in the middle of the park, and GMS sources understand that they are open-minded about altering their focus due to an awareness that it will be complicated to land the majority of their targets midway through the season.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Sky Blues' arch-rivals Manchester United are not in line to enter a potential bidding war for Ederson this month, with financial limitations meaning they cannot spend big, leaving the door open for Guardiola to attempt to lure him away from Atalanta.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/01/2025