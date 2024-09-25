Manchester City will seriously contemplate the idea of signing a new midfielder in the January market, in the wake of Rodri’s injury news, and GIVEMESPORT understands that Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is very much one of the names on their radar for 2025.

There is confidence about how the Sky Blues can cope without the defensive midfielder, who has proved to be such a critical member of the starting line-up over past Premier League title-winning seasons under boss Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City had considered signing someone as cover for Rodri in the summer, with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes one of the names considered, but a delay in offloading Kalvin Phillips to Ipswich Town was one of the issues that led to no approach being made.

Sky Blues Showing Interest in Wharton Deal

Guardiola has been long-term admirer of midfielder

Manchester City did sign Ilkay Gundogan back from Barcelona, and he will be key for this upcoming period in terms of his experience, leadership and tactical awareness, but the reigning champions continue to have plans to sign a new central midfielder and sources say Wharton is a player of interest.

He only joined Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to £22million from Blackburn Rovers earlier this year, and the Eagles would be desperate to hold onto the 20-year-old England international as chief Oliver Glasner has been looking to build a team around him.

However, Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Wharton for a prolonged period - along with Tottenham Hotspur - and an extended lay-off for Rodri is going to lead them towards a decision on whether to make an approach in the new year, having been described as 'outstanding' by pundit Alan Shearer.

Adam Wharton's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Rodri Adam Wharton Rodri Pass completion percentage 78.2 91.6 Ball recoveries 5.88 8.65 Tackles 3.16 2.14 Clearances 1.60 1.40 Interceptions 1.39 0.96 Blocks 1.02 0.92 Statistics correct as of 25/09/2024

The Sky Blues have decided against going into the free agent market to find a replacement for the Spain international, and it is felt there is a good chance they will make a signing in the winter transfer window.

Concern at Manchester City is focused around Rodri’s injury news, but there are also conversations ongoing about Kevin De Bruyne’s status in the squad.

Guardiola had contemplated making significant signings in midfield over the summer, with Guimaraes not being the only option on his radar as Dani Olmo - who eventually joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig - and West Ham United talisman Lucas Paqueta were also considered.

The Spanish tactician does not see the De Bruyne issue as much of a long-term injury problem, but with past issues - and only making 15 Premier League starts last season - there had been some thinking over the summer as to building beyond him.

Musiala Pinpointed as Champions' Dream Target

Germany international eyed as eventual De Bruyne successor

Sources at Manchester City believe that finding a long-term successor to De Bruyne in the squad is, in fact, now one of the club’s main priorities in terms of squad recruitment.

Jamal Musiala is seen as a serious target by the club. The Bayern Munich man is considered a dream signing by both Guardiola and senior figures in the hierarchy, and they are waiting to discover whether any such deal could be possible.

The Germany international has begun talks with his current employers about a new contract, with his current agreement at the Allianz Arena due to expire in June 2026.

Bayern are as keen as ever to retain Musiala, who was on the books of both Southampton and Chelsea as a youngster. If there are any problems, the Bundesliga giants will set his price at a premium in the market, with an expectation they could seek £100million even with only one year remaining on his deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamal Musiala has come up against Manchester City twice in the Champions League, but he is still searching for his first win after suffering a defeat and being forced to settle for a draw

Manchester City have to pay close attention to De Bruyne this season as a new contract is being considered along with his evolution as a player if he does remain.

Sources say there has been some thought given to moving him further back and playing as a more deep-lying playmaker if he remains at Etihad Stadium, but De Bruyne knows he will have options to consider in both Saudi Arabia and the United States if he wants to make a change in his career path.

His form this season has shown he has plenty still to offer at the top level, and it could depend on Manchester City’s next proposal as to how he feels the future looks, as any new deal will mean a pay cut from his current agreement.

Related Exclusive: Man City 19-Year-Old Set for Big Role After Rodri Injury Rico Lewis has been superb since coming through Manchester City's ranks and his game time could increase in the coming weeks

Gundogan Expected to Stay Beyond End of Season

Contract extension could be triggered based on appearances

Gundogan is expected to remain at Manchester City beyond this season despite the announcement confirming his move from Barcelona in the summer centring around the fact he had signed a one-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Sources say there is a trigger in the contract that takes him into a second season, based on appearances, and that it is likely to be hit reasonably easily, especially given the club’s current midfield dilemma.

Gundogan is also helping bring on some of the club’s emerging talent and could become someone who has a future at Manchester City even beyond his playing days.

The Sky Blues have particularly high hopes for 19-year-old Nico O’Reilly, who started the Carabao Cup third round tie against Watford on Tuesday and is expected to be among the substitutes for the Premier League ecounter with Newcastle United this weekend.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt