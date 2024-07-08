Highlights Manchester City are mulling over whether to up the ante in their pursuit of Dani Olmo after his performances at Euro 2024 have resulted in him remaining on Pep Guardiola's radar.

The Sky Blues have the opportunity to trigger the release clause written into the RB Leipzig talisman's contract amid interest from elsewhere.

Guardiola is keen to sign Olmo regardless of whether fellow attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne remains at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are tempted to trigger the release clause written into Dani Olmo's RB Leipzig contract after he has remained on boss Pep Guardiola's radar as he looks to bolster his Etihad Stadium squad ahead of another Premier League title push, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues made history during the 2023/24 campaign as they became the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons on the spin, and plans have been put in place to be active ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline as they aim to secure further silverware in the months ahead.

Having already recouped a significant amount of cash thanks to outgoings, with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis joining Southampton on a permanent basis for £20million following their promotion from the Championship, sporting director Txiki Begiristain has been tasked with leading Manchester City's recruitment drive.

Sky Blues Remain Keen on Landing Olmo

Spain international has shone at Euro 2024

Manchester City have retained an interest in Olmo, according to GMS sources, and are mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table after seeing the RB Leipzig talisman keep his hopes of securing Euro 2024 glory alive by playing a crucial role in Spain booking their place in the semi-finals.

The attacking midfielder has found the back of the net twice in four appearances at the tournament, with those goals coming in the round of 16 and quarter-final victories over Georgia and hosts Germany, resulting in his country preparing to go head-to-head with France on Tuesday.

GMS recently reported that Olmo is high on Manchester City's list of potential summer arrivals after being pinpointed as an alternative target to Lucas Paqueta due to the West Ham United playmaker being in danger of being hit with a lengthy ban following a betting investigation led by the Football Association.

Dani Olmo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Lucas Paqueta Dani Olmo Lucas Paqueta Shots 2.80 1.37 Key passes 1.99 1.48 Shots on target 0.81 0.27 Assists 0.31 0.21 Goals 0.25 0.14 Statistics correct as of 08/07/2024

Leipzig's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, have joined the reigning Premier League champions in showing interest in the 26-year-old, who has been described as 'superb' by co-commentator and pundit Ally McCoist, meaning there is uncertainty over whether he will remain in his current sorroundings.

Manchester City already have good relations with Olmo's current employers, thanks to wrapping up a £77.6million deal for Josko Gvardiol less than 12 months ago, and GMS sources have been informed that they could activate the £51million release clause written into his contract at Red Bull Arena.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo made four key passes during RB Leipzig's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in April, which was his highest tally in a single Bundesliga outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Guardiola Plotting Olmo Move Amid De Bruyne Uncertainty

Leipzig talisman firmly on Premier League champions' radar

Although Manchester City are contemplating whether to up the ante for Olmo amid doubts over whether fellow playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will still be at the Etihad Stadium by the time the new season gets underway, GMS sources have learned that raiding Leipzig will continue being explored even if the Belgian stays in his current surroundings.

Unlike numerous other interested parties who are currently circling, the Sky Blues were already holding internal discussions over pouncing for the former Dinamo Zagreb man prior to him putting in impressive performances on the international stage at Euro 2024, while Guardiola is a firm admirer.

GMS sources have been told that Olmo's injury record has left members of the Manchester City hierarchy concerned, having missed 68 matches over the course of the last three seasons due to various issues, but they are still seriously considering triggering his release clause in the coming weeks.

