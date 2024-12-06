Manchester City are showing interest in Juma Bah and have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to cut a loan spell at Real Valladolid short in order for him to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues failed to bring in defensive reinforcements during the summer as Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho proved to be the only first-team arrivals, with the latter completing a £30million move after spearheading Girona to Champions League qualification, and boss Pep Guardiola is poised to enter the market for fresh faces.

Txiki Begiristain will continue leading Manchester City's recruitment drive ahead of his departure at the end of the season, when he will be replaced as director of football by Hugo Viana, and Bah has managed to work his way onto the reigning Premier League champions' radar ahead of negotiations potentially being opened.

Sky Blues Entertaining January Swoop for Bah

Injuries could result in move for teenager being fast-tracked

Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Bah's progress throughout the season, according to GMS sources, and they are entertaining the possibility of offering a route to the Premier League for the first time in his career despite being on loan with Real Valladolid from Sierra Leone-based side AIK Freetong.

The Sky Blues have been forced to contend with injuries in the backline during their title defence, with Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake among the names set to miss the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, leading to Guardiola contemplating whether to bring in extra cover for the second half of the campaign.

Although Bah is more likely to be on the move in the summer, when his temporary spell with La Liga strugglers Real Valladolid is due to expire, GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City's lack of options at centre-half has resulted in them weighing up the possibility of fast-tracking their plans by opening negotiations in January.

The 18-year-old has limited experience, having made just eight appearances in his current surroundings and been restricted to 544 minutes of action in the Spanish top flight this term, but he has still done enough to make Etihad Stadium recruitment chiefs continue monitoring his performances.

Bah's reading of the game has particularly impressed Manchester City when they have been running the rule over him, GMS sources have learned, while he is viewed as an up-and-coming talent who has the potential to excel in Guardiola's system thanks to having immense strength and being comfortable playing out from the back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Juma Bah has completed 92 per cent of the passes he has made in his own half in La Liga this season

Guardiola Prepared to Strengthen in Defence

Tactician wants reinforcements to make quick adjustments

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are prepared to dip into the market for a new central defender during the fast-approaching winter transfer window if they are confident that their target is capable of immediately coping with the demands and quality of the Premier League instead of needing a lengthy period to adjust.

The Sky Blues are already playing catch-up in the Premier League title race, having suffered four consecutive top flight defeats against Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool before overcoming Nottingham Forest in midweek, and that has resulted in Guardiola not wanting to take risks when it comes to acquisitions.

Manchester City's interest in Bah comes while they have also been mulling over whether to bring in fresh competition for the left-back position, GMS sources understand, and another defensive midfielder along with back-up for first-choice striker Erling Haaland are being sought as preparations are made for January.

GMS sources recently revealed that Guardiola has set his sights on making up to three signings midway through the campaign despite initially planning to welcome a maximum of one arrival into his squad as the Sky Blues go in search of being crowned the Premier League champions for the fifth season in a row.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/12/2024