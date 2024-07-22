Highlights Manchester City are poised to make a U-turn and attempt to acquire Dani Olmo as a Kevin De Bruyne replacement if the Belgium international joins Al-Ittihad.

The Euro 2024-winning Spain international would come back into the picture as a potential Etihad Stadium recruit after the Sky Blues initially distanced themselves from a move.

De Bruyne is aware of the terms on offer at Al-Ittihad despite not opening formal discussions over a lucrative contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Manchester City are on course to reignite their pursuit of Dani Olmo if Kevin De Bruyne seals his Etihad Stadium departure as the RB Leipzig star has been pinpointed as an ideal replacement for the Belgium international despite the expiration of his release clause, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues made history when they became the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons on the spin, but boss Pep Guardiola has set his sights on bolstering his squad in an attempt to retain the Premier League title in the upcoming campaign.

Although Brazilian winger Savinho completed a £30.8million move from Troyes last week, resulting in him becoming the first acquisition of the summer transfer window, director of football Txiki Begiristain is poised to oversee further incomings and outgoings ahead of the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Sky Blues Will Aim to Land Olmo if De Bruyne Seals Exit

Guardiola would be desperate to recruit a replacement for Belgian

Dani Olmo will come back into the picture as a potential Manchester City recruit if De Bruyne embarks on a fresh challenge with Al-Ittihad, according to GMS sources, with Guardiola determined to secure a replacement in the event of the Saudi Pro League target bringing the curtain down on his Etihad Stadium career.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich chief has been assessing the market due to the creative midfielder, who has been one of the first names on the team sheet since completing a then-club record switch worth £55million from Wolfsburg in August 2015, facing an uncertain future in his current surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City will allow De Bruyne to make the final decision over whether he wants to quit as they do not want to run the risk of him departing as a free agent next summer, when his deal expires, and that has resulted in Olmo remaining on their radar after being described as 'elite'.

Kevin De Bruyne's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Dani Olmo Kevin De Bruyne Dani Olmo Shot-creating actions 7.35 3.79 Key passes 4.34 1.99 Shots 3.24 2.80 Shots on target 1.25 0.81 Assists 0.74 0.31 Goals 0.29 0.25 Statistics correct as of 22/07/2024

The Spain international played a crucial role in his country winning Euro 2024 and, although the £51million release clause written into his Leipzig contract has expired, the Bundesliga outfit are willing to sanction his departure if a bid in the region of the same figure is tabled in the coming weeks.

Although Manchester City distanced themselves from making a move for Olmo earlier this month, GMS sources recently revealed that the Sky Blues have refused to rule out the possibility of altering their stance if arch-rivals Manchester United up the ante and make an offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo registered 17 shots at Euro 2024, a figure which was only surpassed by Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kai Havertz, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Memphis Depay

Champions Unwilling to Sell De Bruyne for Cut-Price Fee

Al-Ittihad's spending power will be tested if they lodge bid

GMS sources have learned that Manchester City are determined to hold out for in the region of £50million despite De Bruyne ticking into the final 12 months of his agreement, with the reigning Premier League champions unwilling to sell him on the cheap even though they are refusing to keep him at the Etihad Stadium if he wants to move on.

The Sky Blues are aware that Saudi Pro League outfits are desperate to avoid forking out lucrative transfer fees, but they have set their sights on showing their intent to keep him in his current surroundings by testing the spending power of his suitors as the transfer deadline closes in.

De Bruyne has not opened formal discussions over a contract at Al-Ittihad, GMS sources have been told, but he has already had an awareness of the terms on offer for a number of months and is being forced to play the waiting game ahead of his admirers potentially heading to the negotiating table with Manchester City.

Guardiola has seen Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez move to Saudi Arabia in the last 12 months, with the latter completing a £30million switch to Al-Ahli, but De Bruyne is not the only member of the current squad being tracked in the Middle East with the 2024/25 campaign looming.

GMS sources understand that Al-Ittihad are keen to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, who is interested in relocating to Jeddah after already having his head turned by the lucrative figures on offer when domestic rivals Al-Nassr earmarked him as a potential acquisition earlier in the summer.

The Sky Blues are expected to reject offers which fall short of £50million after initially hoping that Saudi Arabian advances for the Brazil international had passed, and Stefan Ortega would be in line to become the first-choice shot-stopper at the Etihad Stadium if an agreement is reached in the coming weeks.

