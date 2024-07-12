Highlights Manchester City may be sparked into life and reignite their interest in Dani Olmo if it becomes clear that the Spain international is close to joining arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Sky Blues have distanced themselves from making a move for the RB Leipzig talisman despite boss Pep Guardiola being an admirer.

Interested parties have an opportunity to trigger a release clause written into Olmo's contract ahead of its expiry in the coming days.

Manchester City could change their recruitment plans and attempt to lure RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo to the Etihad Stadium if arch-rivals Manchester United up the ante in their pursuit as preparations are made for the fast-approaching new campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues made history when they became the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons on the spin, but boss Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain have still been scouring the market for potential reinforcements as they aim to defend their title.

Having already recouped a significant amount of cash thanks to outgoings, with the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis joining Southampton on a permanent basis for £20million following their promotion from the Championship, Manchester City are poised to be busy ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Sky Blues May Spring into Action if Olmo Nears Red Devils Move

Guardiola eager to avoid Spain international joining arch-rivals

Manchester City could be sparked into life and reignite their interest in Olmo if Manchester United lodge a bid, according to GMS sources, despite the reigning Premier League champions deciding to rule themselves out of the running for the Leipzig talisman's signature at this stage.

The Spain international is in contention to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot after finding the back of the net three times during his homeland's run to the final, where they will face England on Sunday, but there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he will be returning to Red Bull Arena ahead of the new campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City will not want to see Olmo joining their arch-rivals as Guardiola is a huge admirer, and they could be forced into a major U-turn if it appears that a move to Old Trafford is on the cards ahead of the transfer window slamming shut next month.

Dani Olmo's statistical averages per outing compared to his Spain teammates at Euro 2024 Output Squad rank Shots 3.0 =1st Dribbles 2.8 1st Key passes 1.8 =5th Crosses 0.4 =4th Interceptions 0.4 =8th Statistics correct as of 12/07/2024

Although time is running out for suitors to take advantage of the £52million release clause written into the creative midfielder's Leipzig contract as it is due to expire on July 15, the Sky Blues have decided against putting cash on the table ahead of being able to open discussions over personal terms.

GMS sources recently revealed that Olmo is open to joining Manchester United due to having his sights set on potentially heading to the Premier League if he embarks on a fresh challenge away from the Bundesliga, but there remains a possibility of their neighbours attempting to hijack a deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo has got his name on the scoresheet once and registered as many assists over the course of four Champions League encounters with Manchester City, but he has ended up on the losing side on every occasion

Premier League Champions Held Informal Talks Over Olmo Deal

Initial discussions took place during early stages of last season

GMS sources have learned that Manchester City informally spoke to Leipzig directors about the possibility of landing Olmo when the two sides met in the Champions League last season, even though he was injured for both group stage clashes, but they have not held fresh talks since the transfer window reopened.

Although the Sky Blues considered making a move for the 26-year-old as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign, they are happy to be distanced from heading to the negotiating table for now and have set their sights on focusing on alternative targets as a Community Shield clash with Manchester United edges closer.

But GMS sources have been told that Olmo is still highly-rated by key figures within Manchester City, resulting in it being impossible to rule them out of the race for his signature completely, and there remains a possibility of them springing into action if their neighbours come to within touching distance of striking a deal.

