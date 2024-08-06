Highlights Manchester City sanctioning Julian Alvarez's switch to Atletico Madrid has left Crystal Palace worried that the champions could attempt to sign Eberechi Eze.

The Sky Blues have plenty of funds available and would have no issues triggering the release clause written into the England international's contract.

Pep Guardiola could also be handed the chance to land Joao Felix after giving the green-light for Alvarez to join his current employers.

Manchester City have left Premier League rivals Crystal Palace fearful of attempting to lure Eberechi Eze to the Etihad Stadium after sanctioning Julian Alvarez's move to La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid a matter of days before the new season gets underway, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Argentina international is poised to head to Spain after a deal worth up to £82million was agreed, resulting in him opening discussions over personal terms, and Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola could decide to enter the market for a replacement in the attacking third of the pitch ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Savinho became Manchester City's first signing of the summer after completing a £30.8million move last month, but director of football Txiki Begiristain is still scouring the market ahead of potentially attempting to make further adjustments to the reigning Premier League champions' squad.

Sky Blues Have Finances to Trigger Eze's Release Clause

Guardiola has left top flight rivals concerned by potential switch

Manchester City have left Crystal Palace concerned that they will come knocking for Eze in light of allowing Alvarez to embark on a fresh challenge, according to GMS sources, and the south Londoners are aware that their domestic rivals will have no issues triggering the release clause within his contract.

The winger found the back of the net 11 times and registered a further six assists over the course of last season, resulting in earning a place in England's squad for Euro 2024, and there has been uncertainty over whether he will remain in his current surroundings heading into the fast-approaching campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City will have to fork out an upfront fee of £60million, along with add-ons further down the line, but Guardiola is currently resisting the temptation to pounce for Eze due to already having the likes of Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden as options on the right flank.

Eberechi Eze's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden Eberechi Eze Bernardo Silva Phil Foden Shot-creating actions 4.82 4.55 4.54 Shots 3.60 1.19 3.31 Key passes 2.37 2.24 2.30 Shots on target 1.45 0.52 1.51 Goals 0.48 0.21 0.60 Assists 0.18 0.31 0.25 Statistics correct as of 06/08/2024

Crystal Palace have already seen Michael Olise head through the Selhurst Park exit door, thanks to joining Bayern Munich for in the region of £50million, resulting in Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner being determined to hold onto the 26-year-old and sought-after central defender Marc Guehi.

Manchester City making a move for Eze is not a foregone conclusion as, amid additional interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United, GMS sources have learned that Guardiola has set his sights on opening the door for new talent to burst onto the scene and handing Savinho game time when Alvarez departs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has made six appearances against Manchester City over the course of his career, but he is still seeking his first victory

Champions Could Snub Chance to Sign Felix

Atletico Madrid may present opportunity to land creative midfielder

Although Manchester City may be presented with the opportunity to land Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, in response to Alvarez heading in the opposite direction to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, GMS sources have been told that there is a realistic chance of Guardiola opting against taking advantage.

The Sky Blues already have a host of attacking options who excel in the Portugal international's preferred position, and the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach is aware that there are also a number of youngsters desperate for a chance to break into his plans during the upcoming campaign.

GMS sources understand that Manchester City are admirers of Felix, and there have been at least two situations in the past where he has been offered to the reigning Premier League champions, but there are significant doubts over whether a switch to the Etihad Stadium is on the cards ahead of the deadline.

Guardiola will have to move quickly if he decides he wants to offer the former Chelsea loanee a route out of Atletico Madrid as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Aston Villa could push to reach an agreement after head coach Unai Emery has mentioned the creative midfielder as a target in internal meetings.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt