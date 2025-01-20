Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been boosted in his hopes of bolstering his midfield as Juventus star Douglas Luiz wants to complete a move back to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Abdukodir Khusanov is on course to be unveiled as the Sky Blues' first signing of 2025 after completing medical tests ahead of a switch from Ligue 1 outfit Lens, but the reigning Premier League champions are in the market for further reinforcements as they aim to build on a 6-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town last weekend.

Guardiola is working closely with Txiki Begiristain, who is overseeing Manchester City's recruitment drive for the final time before being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the season, and attempting to land Luiz has not been ruled out as the deadline edges closer.

Luiz Open to Making Switch to Etihad Stadium

Midfielder aiming to reignite career after limited action this term

Luiz is interested in sealing a return to Manchester City this month, according to GMS sources, having decided that he is willing to head back to the Premier League as he goes in search of reigniting his career just a matter of months after embarking on a fresh challenge with Juventus.

The Brazil international was on the Sky Blues' books between 2017 and 2019, before completing a £15million switch to domestic counterparts Aston Villa, and he has been alerted to the potential opportunity to swap his current employers for familiar surroundings ahead of the transfer window's closure.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City will need Juventus to soften their stance in order to secure Luiz's services as they are prepared to agree a loan with a view to a permanent deal, whereas the Serie A side are pushing for a temporary move which includes an obligation to buy after his game time has been limited.

Although the Turin-based giants only recruited the central midfielder in June, having been described as 'world-class' by former Aston Villa teammate John McGinn, he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of head coach Thiago Motta's plans and they are prepared to sanction a quickfire departure if a proposal which suits all parties is tabled.

Manchester City are expected to make contact as they toy with the idea of making a formal offer, GMS sources have learned, but they are at risk of facing competition for Luiz's signature as Manchester United have started showing tentative interest after Fulham and Aston Villa have also been keen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz averaged a Premier League goal every 333 minutes after finding the back of the net nine times for Aston Villa last season

Luiz Seen as Alternative Option to Guimaraes

Newcastle man and Zubimendi out of reach for Guardiola

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City have turned their attentions towards Luiz after accepting that fellow midfield targets Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi, of Newcastle United and Real Sociedad respectively, are not attainable midway through the campaign.

But Guardiola will still face an uphill battle to alter Juventus' stance as they are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the 26-year-old, who pockets in the region of £150,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, being on a contract which is not due to expire until the summer of 2029.

Manchester City do not want to include an obligation to buy Luiz in any loan deal due to intending to sign Guimaraes in the summer, GMS sources understand, but Juventus may be prepared to discuss including a trigger clause that could lead to a permanent move worth £30million if they cannot get their way.

The former Vasco da Gama man is high on the Sky Blues' agenda after they initially considered bringing him back before he left Aston Villa, and GMS sources recently revealed there is admiration in the midst of Guardiola being adamant that he will improve his options in the middle of the park before February 3.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/01/2025