Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is poised to hand Claudio Echeverri limited game time following his arrival at the Etihad Stadium as the lengthy wait to return to winning ways has resulted in initial plans for the January recruit being revised, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues were forced to settle for a draw against Dutch side Feyenoord after throwing away a three-goal lead in their Champions League encounter on Tuesday, leading to them still being without a victory since overcoming Southampton on October 26 as they prepare to face Liverpool on Sunday.

A 4-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend resulted in Manchester City suffering their heaviest home loss in any competition for more than 21 years, having been on the wrong side of a 5-1 scoreline against Arsenal in February 2003, and the lack of form is in line to hinder Echeverri's hopes of making an immediate breakthrough.

Echeverri to Miss Out Due to Sky Blues' Form

Champions keen to avoid putting teenager under unwanted pressure

Echeverri is on course to be forced to contend with being handed a restricted role following his move to Manchester City, according to GMS sources, as falling behind in the Premier League title race has resulted in Guardiola being keen to refrain from putting the teenager under unwanted pressure.

Although the attacking midfielder officially joined the Sky Blues during the winter transfer window earlier this year, thanks to a deal worth close to £13million being agreed with River Plate, he has remained on loan with the Argentinian heavyweights and is due to head to the Etihad Stadium in January.

GMS sources have been informed that Guardiola is having to reconsider his plans for Echeverri due to Manchester City being under increasing pressure to go on a winning run to get their hopes of winning silverware back on track, and there are doubts that he is ready to be handed regular game time at this stage of his career.

The 18-year-old has gained comparisons to eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi thanks to his burgeoning talent, but the Sky Blues are adamant that it would be unfair to set expectations too high when he is heading into new surroundings and walking away from boyhood club River Plate.

Manchester City are on course to gently bed Echeverri into the side instead of making him one of the first names on the team sheet, GMS sources have learned, even though it was initially thought that he would be in and around the first-team from the moment he arrives at the Etihad Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Claudio Echeverri has an expected goals ratio of 3.26 in the Argentinian top flight this season

Guardiola Unwilling to Extend Echeverri Loan

Attacking midfielder has been developing game at River Plate

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are not currently entertaining the possibility of allowing Echeverri to extend his 12-month loan spell with River Plate despite there being speculation that he could remain with the four-time Copa Libertadores champions beyond the end of 2024.

The Sky Blues were limited to recruiting Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho during the summer transfer window, with the latter costing £30million after spearheading Girona to Champions League qualification, and injuries have resulted in Guardiola being left short of options in various positions this term.

Manchester City are confident that Echeverri has impressive ability on the ball despite River Plate carefully managing his game time as he becomes accustomed to senior action, GMS sources understand, but there are lingering doubts over how he will adapt to the physicality and demands at the very top of English football.

GMS sources recently revealed the title-chasers are increasingly confident that Erling Haaland will pen a new long-term contract in the coming months, and he is on course to have further chances coming his way when the Argentina under-23 international gets up to speed in his new surroundings.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/11/2024