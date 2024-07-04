Highlights Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is contemplating whether to take advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East after being courted by Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League outfit have set their sights on landing the Brazil international this month as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

Al-Nassr have not tested Manchester City's resolve with a formal offer despite the reigning Premier League champions expecting a bid.

Manchester City star Ederson is seriously considering whether to embark on a fresh challenge after being handed the opportunity to become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world if he swaps the Etihad Stadium for Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola and sporting director Txiki Begiristain have wasted no time in overseeing departures since securing a fourth consecutive Premier League title, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis completing a permanent switch worth £20million to Southampton following their promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Tommy Doyle is also no longer on Manchester City's books as Wolverhampton Wanderers took advantage of the option to purchase the central midfielder for £4.3million following a fruitful loan spell at Molineux, and Ederson could be set to join the duo in heading through the exit door in the coming weeks.

Al-Nassr Aiming to Land Ederson This Month

Brazilian will secure significant pay increase if he makes move

Ederson is weighing up an extraordinary offer to quit Manchester City after Al-Nassr made it clear that they are determined to secure his services this month, according to GMS sources, and the Saudi Pro League outfit are beginning to push forward with their plan to reach an agreement.

The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in the Sky Blues making history by becoming the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons on the spin as he kept 13 clean sheets over the course of 33 appearances in the competition, but there is ongoing uncertainty over his long-term future.

GMS sources have been informed that Al-Nassr are prepared to make Ederson the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world as he would be in line to earn close to £500,000-per-week if he heads to Al-Awwal Park, but his exit would leave Stefan Ortega and Scott Carson as the only senior shot-stoppers at Manchester City.

Ederson's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Stefan Ortega Ederson Stefan Ortega Pass completion percentage 86.7 82.7 Save percentage 71.4 81.0 Percentage of penalties saved 12.5 0.00 Saves 1.64 3.37 Goals against 0.77 0.79 Statistics correct as of 04/07/2024

The former Benfica man would be set for an eye-catching pay rise if he takes advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia as he is currently on a contract worth £100,000-per-week, which is due to expire in 2026, and Guardiola has insisted that he will not block a switch if that is his preference.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester City are open to cashing in on Ederson if a £50million bid is tabled during the summer transfer window, while it would not come as a significant shock to see him move onto pastures new ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway.

Ederson made 57 saves over the course of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, while he was only beaten on 27 occasions

Sky Blues Waiting for Ederson to be Subject of Formal Bid

Admirers have not tested Premier League champions' resolve

GMS sources have learned that Al-Nassr still need to agree a fee with Manchester City as they aim to get a deal for Ederson over the line, but the one-time Champions League winners have been anticipating a bid for a number of weeks after there have been question marks over his desire to stay in his current surroundings.

The Saudi Pro League side raided the Sky Blues less than 12 months ago, when they landed Aymeric Laporte for £23.5million, but head coach Luis Castro is keen to add their first-choice goalkeeper to a squad which already includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Alex Telles.

Ortega is in line to become the mainstay between the sticks at Manchester City if Ederson moves on, GMS sources have been told, while Guardiola would be on course to dip into the transfer market for a new back-up option ahead of the summer window slamming shut on August 30.

It appears that the Brazil international's head has already been turned by the overtures from the Middle East as GMS sources recently revealed that key figures within the Etihad Stadium would be more surprised if a switch is not completed than him deciding to snub the opportunity to join Al-Nassr.

