Sources have indicated that it would not come as a major surprise to see the Brazilian being open to sealing a move away from the Premier League champions.

Stefan Ortega is confident of being able to take over as Manchester City's first-choice shot-stopper in the event of his teammate quitting.

Manchester City are heading into the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester United with doubts lingering over Ederson's long-term future as the Brazilian has shown signs that he is open to sealing his Etihad Stadium exit when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues are making the trip to Wembley looking to complete a domestic double, having made history by becoming the first English side to win the top flight title in four consecutive seasons, but boss Pep Guardiola is in line to oversee a revamp of his squad ahead of looking to defend the Premier League crown during the 2024/25 campaign.

Ederson will miss the clash with Manchester United on Saturday thanks to suffering a small fracture of his eye socket during the win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, and there are serious concerns that he may have already made his final appearance for Manchester City.

Sky Blues Name Asking Price for Ederson

Premier League champions open to sale if bid meets demands

Manchester City have refused to rule out the possibility of cashing in on Ederson if a £50million bid is tabled during the fast-approaching summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, as Guardiola will not stand in his way if it becomes clear that the goalkeeper is keen to embark on a fresh challenge.

It is understood that the Spanish tactician does not want to sanction the 30-year-old's departure, having previously described him as 'amazing', but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich chief has stood by a basic principle of refusing to hold onto members of the squad who do not want to remain in their current surroundings.

There have been indications that Ederson has become emotional about his role within the Manchester City set-up, particularly after picking up injuries, and sources within the Etihad Stadium have informed GMS that it would not be a significant surprise if he was more open to sealing a transfer than people on the outside might expect.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson made 57 saves over the course of the Premier League campaign, allowing him to keep 10 clean sheets, but he also conceded 27 goals along the way

Although the reigning Premier League champions are not actively looking to sell their first-choice shot-stopper, meaning it is still more likely that he stays with his current employers unless their demands are met, they are open to accepting a bid that sees them make a £15million profit on the £35million they spent to lure him away from Benfica in June 2017.

GMS sources understand that Manchester City could be forced to contend with a lucrative bid from the big-spending Saudi Pro League, and that will test how Ederson feels about taking his career in a different direction less than 12 months after also seeing former teammate Riyad Mahrez complete a £30million switch to Al-Ahli.

Ortega Confident of Becoming New No.1 if Ederson Quits

German in line to remain at Etihad Stadium during summer

GMS sources have been told that Stefan Ortega is confident that he is capable of stepping up to the plate and becoming Manchester City's first-choice option between the sticks if Ederson moves on, and he has given no indications of wanting to be allowed to quit amid uncertainty over his teammate's future.

The 31-year-old will go into the FA Cup final having been limited to 19 appearances in all competitions this season, but he ended up making himself a hero by coming out on top in a one-on-one situation against Tottenham's Heung-min Son in the penultimate clash of the Premier League campaign, which was pivotal in beating Arsenal to the title.

Stefan Ortega's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Ederson Stefan Ortega Ederson Save percentage 74.1 70.7 Clean sheet percentage 60.0 30.3 Shots on target against 3.80 2.65 Saves 2.82 1.81 Goals conceded 0.99 0.87 Statistics correct as of 24/05/2024

Ortega is planning to remain at the Etihad Stadium, despite preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £55,000-per-week contract, and he will not be heading through the exit door regardless of whether Ederson departs in the coming weeks or stays in Guardiola's squad in the build-up to next term.

However, the German is aware that it will be difficult to overcome his fellow custodian in the battle to become Manchester City's No.1 heading into the 2024/25 campaign if a move is not on the cards for the South American as Ederson was recently ranked as the second-best goalkeeper in the world by GMS.

