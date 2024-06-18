Highlights Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is expected to move onto pastures new in the aftermath of helping his current employers to be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive season.

The Brazil international has been subjected to a huge contract proposal from the big-spending Saudi Pro League in a bid to tempt him into leaving the Sky Blues.

Ederson has been acting differently behind the scenes since being substituted during Manchester City's win at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could be forced to head into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper as Ederson's future at the Etihad Stadium has been plunged into serious doubt just a matter of days after the summer window officially reopened for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Sky Blues made history by becoming the first side to win the English top flight title four seasons on the spin thanks to sealing a victory over West Ham United on the final day of the Premier League campaign last month, the squad could be set for a shake-up before heading to Chelsea on the opening weekend of next term.

Ederson suffered a small fracture of his eye socket during a vital triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, and that could prove to be his final appearance between the sticks for Manchester City as chief Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain consider whether to cash in during the coming weeks.

Ederson Expected to Quit Etihad Stadium

Goalkeeper offered huge salary in Saudi Pro League

Manchester City sources have informed GMS that it would be more of a surprise if Ederson does not embark on a fresh challenge than deciding to remain in his current surroundings after his immediate future has been cast into major doubt as preparations are made for a Premier League title defence in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Brazil international, who has been described as 'amazing' by Guardiola, has worked his way onto the radar of Saudi Pro League big-spenders after already seeing previous teammates Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte cash in on the riches on offer in the Middle East over the course of the last 12 months.

GMS sources are aware that 'staggering' personal terms have been put forward to Ederson's camp in a bid to tempt him away from Manchester City, where he is preparing to enter the final two years of his £100,000-per-week contract after another season where he played a pivotal role in his side clinching silverware.

Ederson's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to the 2022/23 season 2023/24 2022/23 Pass completion percentage 87.3 85.8 Save percentage 70.7 62.3 Clean sheet percentage 30.3 31.4 Saves 1.81 1.31 Goals against 0.87 0.91 Statistics correct as of 18/06/2024

It is understood that the shot-stopper has been acting strangely since being replaced by Stefan Ortega after sustaining an injury against Tottenham last month, and his emotions have resulted in there being fears that his head has been turned by a potential move away from the Etihad Stadium.

GMS sources recently revealed that Guardiola will not stand in Ederson's way if it becomes clear that the 30-year-old is desperate to quit Manchester City ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, but the one-time Champions League winners are seeking a fee in the region of £50million for their first-choice option between the sticks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson registered 10 clean sheets in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, making 57 saves along the way

Sky Blues Target Patterson as Ortega Seeks No.1 Jersey

Premier League champions contemplating move for Sunderland shot-stopper

GMS sources have been told that Ortega is keen to be handed the opportunity to become Manchester City's No.1 despite Sunderland custodian Anthony Patterson being linked with a switch as Guardiola scours the market for the ideal acquisition ahead of Ederson's possible departure.

The Black Cats' former England under-21 international made 46 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, keeping 13 clean sheets along the way, and his consistent performances have resulted in there being admiring glances from the Sky Blues as they have been keeping tabs on his progress in the Championship.

It has not become clear at this stage whether Manchester City will aim to sign a direct replacement for Ederson, who will move to the top of the goalkeeping pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, or an understudy to Ortega during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

