Manchester City don't consider signing a midfielder a priority during the summer transfer window at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Pep Guardiola and his recruitment team might not be in a rush to reinforce their squad after a treble-winning season.

Manchester City transfer news - Latest

City won the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup last campaign, achieving a treble only managed by their rivals Manchester United back in 1999.

Realistically, their squad is nearly perfect after years of spending hundreds of millions, so it's difficult to find a position that needs strengthening.

Ilkay Gundogan recently joined Barcelona following the expiration of his contract at the Etihad, however, City have also announced the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The Croatian is a similar style to Gundogan, in terms of profile, so Guardiola's squad hasn't been impacted too much.

The Manchester club were in the market for Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice this summer, but the former completed a move to Real Madrid and the latter is edging closer to joining Arsenal.

Their move for Rice came after Kovacic, so there's a possibility that City could continue searching the market for a midfielder this summer.

What has Jones said about Manchester City?

Jones has suggested that signing a midfielder would be a luxury for Man City rather than a priority.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They obviously looked at Jude Bellingham and then pulled away from that. Looked at Declan Rice, pulled away from that. So we know there's a temptation there to go for another type of midfielder and an extra body in there.

"At the moment, I'm told it's not a priority. Yes, they've dipped their toes in the water on both of those, thought about going for it, and then not done it.

"But, it's still considered that an extra midfielder for this summer would be a luxury."

Who could Man City look to target in midfield?

It's understood that City are considering making a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan giants' financial troubles are well documented, so they could be forced to sell a valuable player such as the Dutch international.

Another option, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, is Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga.

Although the 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive season in La Liga, he could be considered more of a long-term option than an immediate solution.

A midfielder might not be a priority, but City do appear to be keeping their options open if an opportunity arises.

Where do City need to strengthen?

If we're honest, nowhere.

After winning the treble with multi-million-pound players often sitting on the bench, it's difficult to pick holes in Guardiola's squad.

However, a left-back might be their main area of weakness.

Guardiola opted to utilise Nathan Ake at left-back a fair amount last season, so a natural full-back could be beneficial, at least as a squad option.

According to reliable journalist Paul Joyce, City are close to completing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, who could be used in a similar role to Ake.