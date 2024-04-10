Highlights Manchester City are in line to make Lucas Paqueta one of their summer acquisitions as their interest has refused to go away.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola came agonisingly close to landing the West Ham United talisman before pulling the plug on the deal last year.

Manchester City could take advantage of a release clause written into Paqueta's contract as it becomes active at the end of the season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is on course to lure Lucas Paqueta to the Etihad Stadium when the summer transfer window reopens for business even though reports of the West Ham United star agreeing personal terms are likely to be played down until the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The reigning Premier League champions were on the brink of landing the Brazil international during the early stages of the campaign, only for a £80million switch to be called off after he found himself at the centre of a betting investigation by the Football Association.

Paqueta has gone on to rack up 15 goal contributions over the course of 36 appearances for West Ham this season, having played a pivotal role in the east Londoners ending their lengthy wait for a major trophy when they enjoyed Europa Conference League glory in June, and he has remained on Manchester City's radar.

Paqueta On Course to Join Man City in Summer Window

Guardiola has remained in market for Brazilian playmaker

Paqueta heading to Manchester City ahead of the 2024/25 campaign is 'a deal we should expect', according to GMS sources, as the Sky Blues' interest has refused to go away since they were on the cusp of adding him to their squad before deciding to pull the plug in case he was on course for a lengthy suspension.

French media outlet Foot Mercato have reported that the Premier League title-chasers have moved a step closer to acquiring the playmaker as a salary package has already been agreed, resulting in there becoming increasing confidence that he will be among Guardiola's options next term.

But GMS sources have been informed that suggestions of Paqueta concluding negotations over personal terms appear to be premature at this stage, with it believed that a move to Manchester City will be played down publicly until the end of the season as his suitors and West Ham still have a lot to play for in the final weeks of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lucas Paqueta has registered two or more key passes in 11 Premier League outings this season, with his highest tally of six coming during West Ham United's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in December

It is understood that Guardiola has remained in the market for the 26-year-old, who has posted better figures than Jack Grealish in various departments since the campaign got underway, and his Premier League experience is being viewed as crucial as plans are put in place for the future.

Lucas Paqueta's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Jack Grealish Lucas Paqueta Jack Grealish Progressive passes 6.54 4.41 Passes into the final third 5.09 1.18 Goal-creating actions 0.64 0.39 Assists 0.26 0.10 Expected goals 0.22 0.21 Statistics correct as of 10/04/2024

GMS sources are aware that it was always anticipated that Manchester City would revisit a potential swoop for Paqueta as they refuse to stand still when they identify a star they admire, while it is unusual for them to admit defeat in their pursuit and turn their attentions towards other targets.

Paqueta Release Clause Set to Come into Play

Sky Blues could leave West Ham helpless by meeting pre-agreed figure

Although West Ham are seemingly in a strong negotiating position heading into the summer transfer window as Paqueta still has three years remaining on his £150,000-per-week contract at the London Stadium, the capital club have already shown that they are willing to allow him to embark on a fresh challenge with Manchester City.

It has also emerged that the South American has a £86million release clause which kicks in at the end of the season, which would result in last season's Europa Conference League winners being left powerless if the Sky Blues or an alternative admirer matches that figure in the coming months.

In a boost for Guardiola, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City upping the ante in their pursuit would result in Aston Villa's hopes of securing Paqueta's signature coming to an end as his preference would be to battle for regular silverware at the Etihad Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref