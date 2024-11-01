Manchester City are in serious danger of being forced to pay a higher fee than fellow suitors Real Madrid if they up the ante and attempt to lure Pedro Porro to the Etihad Stadium from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues are currently contending with an injury crisis, with right-back Kyle Walker among those on the treatment table thanks to nursing a knee problem, and it has led to boss Pep Guardiola setting his sights on strengthening his options during upcoming transfer windows.

Although Txiki Begiristain is set to leave Manchester City when the campaign reaches its climax, allowing Hugo Viana to arrive as the director of football's replacement, he is working closely with the Spanish tactician to identify potential targets ahead of being able to head to the negotiating table.

Sky Blues Face Increased Demands for Porro

Tottenham keen to avoid selling right-back to Premier League rival

Manchester City are keeping an eye on Porro's situation after earmarking him as a possible recruit, according to GMS sources, but they are at risk of having to deal with a setback in their pursuit as Tottenham are poised to increase their demands if a Premier League rival comes calling for his services.

Spurs have slapped a £80million price tag on the Spain international as they are eager to keep him on board after making himself one of the first names on the team sheet under head coach Ange Postecoglou, and they are particularly keen to ensure they do not strengthen one of their top flight counterparts.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City could be tempted to raid Tottenham if an agreement appears possible after also luring Walker away from the north Londoners when they previously looked for a new first-choice right-back but, in a major twist, it is likely that they will have to contend with more lucrative terms than fellow admirers Real Madrid.

Pedro Porro's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Kyle Walker Pedro Porro Kyle Walker Crosses 6.44 1.56 Shot-creating actions 3.22 2.19 Tackles 2.44 1.25 Clearances 2.11 1.25 Shots 1.89 1.56 Key passes 1.78 1.25 Statistics correct as of 01/11/2024

The Sky Blues' domestic rivals are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to sanction the big-money departure in the coming months as the 25-year-old's contract, which allows him to pocket £85,000-per-week in the capital, is not due to expire until the summer of 2028.

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have included Porro on their shortlist of targets ahead of the summer as they are determined to bring in a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, GMS sources have learned, and Tottenham would prefer to see him walk away from the Premier League if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro Porro has faced Manchester City five times during his career, suffering three defeats and clinching two draws along the way

Porro Targeted Despite Development of Lewis

Guardiola keen to discover whether swoop would be possible

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are keeping tabs on Porro due to being eager to add more experience to their squad and they will seriously consider attempting to pounce if there are indications that Tottenham are open to cashing in, but they remain very happy with academy graduate Rico Lewis' development.

Although the England international has benefited from Walker struggling to rediscover his best form and injuries, allowing him to make 14 appearances during the early stages of the campaign, that has not stopped Guardiola assessing his options and whether further competition is needed.

Tottenham are hopeful of keeping Porro in north London, GMS sources understand, but they have also not ruled out the possibility of being persuaded to give the green-light to a transfer as there is an awareness that his market value has increased since his arrival from Portuguese giants Sporting.

Spurs' stance has resulted in Manchester City remaining optimistic that an opportunity to reach an agreement could open up, but they are also looking to tie members of their current squad down to new contracts, with GMS sources recently revealing that they are aiming to convince Rodri to sign fresh terms after winning the Ballon d'Or.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt