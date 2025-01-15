Manchester City will have to overcome a fresh stumbling block if they want to lure Omar Marmoush to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut as Eintracht Frankfurt have made a last-minute decision to increase their demands, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola, who saw his side throw away a two-goal lead in a draw with Brentford on Tuesday, has moved to within touching distance of bolstering his backline as Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov is poised to complete a £33.5million switch from Ligue 1 outfit Lens.

But Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain, who is leading the reigning Premier League champions' recruitment drive for the final time ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana in the summer, is also attempting to get the deal over the line for Marmoush as the February 3 deadline edges closer.

Sky Blues Contending with Marmoush U-Turn

Forward's price tag has increased after Frankfurt alter stance

Manchester City are being forced to contend with a price hike as they aim to land Marmoush midway through the campaign, according to GMS sources, as Frankfurt have made an eleventh hour decision to make a U-turn and insist they will not sanction his departure for less than £65million.

Although the Sky Blues upped the ante in their pursuit by lodging an official bid for the forward earlier this week, they have been forced to continue holding discussions with influential figures at the Bundesliga side as the proposal fell below his current employers' revised expectations.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City were confident that they would be able to acquire Marmoush for in the region of £50million but, in a major twist, Frankfurt have increased their valuation following Arsenal's decision not to get involved in a bidding war despite showing interest.

The 25-year-old has already shown a willingness to embark on a fresh challenge at the Etihad Stadium, having agreed a move in principle, but he is being forced to play the waiting game as the Sky Blues have failed to find a compromise as they seek further competition for Erling Haaland.

Manchester City have been prepared to pay £58million for Marmoush as they are desperate to conclude negotiations ahead of potentially being gazumped by another suitor, GMS sources have learned, but they are facing up to the reality of having to pay a premium price as Frankfurt initially planned to keep him until the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omar Marmoush registered six shots, two assists and found the back of the net during Eintracht Frankfurt's 4-1 win over Freiburg on Tuesday

Guardiola Not Deterred in Race for Marmoush

Reigning Premier League champions have spending power

GMS sources have been told that Marmoush's increased price tag has not completely deterred Manchester City in their pursuit as they have the spending power, while dropping points at Brentford has highlighted the need to quickly bring in additional firepower as they aim to climb into the Champions League qualification places.

The Egypt international, who has entered the final two-and-a-half years of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £26,000-per-week at Frankfurt, is being viewed by Guardiola as an ideal replacement for Julian Alvarez after his move to La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Marmoush put in another goalscoring performance in his current surroundings on Tuesday and will feature against Borussia Dortmund on Friday if Manchester City cannot make speedy progress in talks, GMS sources understand, but they are aiming to make a breakthrough in the coming hours after he has put himself in contention to win the European Golden Shoe.

The Sky Blues have been attempting to pounce after GMS sources recently revealed they have a window of opportunity thanks to Arsenal planning to wait until the summer before making a move and Liverpool prioritising contract discussions with Mohamed Salah instead of seeking fresh faces.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 15/01/2025