Manchester City are concerned that they will be unable to wrap up a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer after boss Pep Guardiola has gone in search of making wholesale changes to his Etihad Stadium squad, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues are contemplating whether to attempt to raid the reigning Bundesliga champions just a matter of weeks after they agreed a big-money deal with one of their German counterparts, with Omar Marmoush sealing a switch worth an initial £59million from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nico Gonzalez was another big-money addition hours before the winter deadline, thanks to completing a £50million move after a last-minute deal was agreed with Porto, but Guardiola is already making plans to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 campaign after seeing his side fall by the wayside in the race for Premier League glory.

Sky Blues Concerned Wirtz Will Not Seal Deal

Champions worried Germany international has other plans

Manchester City are fearful of missing out on attracting Wirtz away from Bayer Leverkusen, according to GMS sources, as there is growing confidence behind the scenes that he has other plans in mind if he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of next season getting underway.

The 21-year-old wide attacker's current employers are desperate to keep him on board for the long-term, having seen him play a pivotal role in ending their wait to be crowned the German top flight champions last term, resulting in them only being prepared to sanction his departure if a bid worth a minimum of £90million is tabled in the summer.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are firm admirers of Wirtz, who has racked up 26 goal contributions in all competitions this season, but there is an awareness that it will be difficult to get the deal over the line after he has been gaining interest from a host of big-hitters across the continent.

The Germany international has been described as a 'genius' by Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, highlighting that it will take a lucrative fee to convince the Bundesliga high-flyers to give a move the green-light, but that has not stopped the Sky Blues circling as they go in search of fresh impetus in the final third of the pitch.

Guardiola has made it clear that he would love to recruit a playmaker of Wirtz's profile, GMS sources have learned, but influential figures at Manchester City are worried that he will prove to be out of their reach and they could be left frustrated if they push for his signature in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Florian Wirtz has been averaging a goal every 188 minutes in the Bundesliga this season

Grealish Among Trio Facing Uncertain Future

Guardiola looking to make several changes to squad this summer

GMS sources have been told that Guardiola is preparing to make significant alterations to his squad as there are ongoing doubts over whether goalkeeper Ederson, winger Jack Grealish or creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will still be on Manchester City's by the time the summer transfer window slams shut.

The latter is edging towards departing as a free agent as he entered the final six months of a contract which allows him to pocket £400,000-per-week at the turn of the year, and there have been no indications that he is on the cusp of ending speculation over his future by penning fresh terms.

Manchester City have set their sights on bringing in a new first-choice shot-stopper, full-back, central midfielder and attacker before next season, GMS sources understand, meaning the reigning Premier League champions are preparing to be active when they are able to open negotiations.

But the Sky Blues have been handed a major boost as GMS sources recently revealed that Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is expected to sign an extended contract soon, which would result in him following in the footsteps of Guardiola and teammate Erling Haaland after they signed on the dotted line.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 21/02/2025