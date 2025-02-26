Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has moved a step closer to luring Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso to the Etihad Stadium when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer as the reigning Premier League champions already have the parameters of an agreement in place, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues were not afraid to splash the cash ahead of the winter deadline earlier this month, with Omar Marmoush being the most expensive acquisition thanks to joining for an initial £59million from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, but plans have been made to oversee further alterations to the squad ahead of next season.

Guardiola has been working closely with Txiki Begiristain, who is set to be replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the campaign, in an attempt to get deals lined up and ensure Manchester City are not beaten to their top targets after falling adrift in their bid for a fifth consecutive top flight title.

Sky Blues Progressing in Pursuit of Cambiaso

Italy international edging closer to completing Etihad Stadium switch

Manchester City have the framework of a summer deal for Cambiaso in place, according to GMS sources, after profiting from Juventus' decision to entertain sanctioning his departure due to an awareness that recouping cash would result in the Serie A heavyweights having further funds to give their squad a makeover.

The Italy international still has more than four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £70,000-per-week, which has threatened to complicate matters as the Sky Blues have gone in search of concluding negotiations, but he has edged closer to embarking on a fresh challenge at the Etihad Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City have retained an interest in Cambiaso after discovering that a mid-season deal was going to be difficult to pull off and, having seen him shine for Juventus in the Champions League ahead of their elimination last week, he has been pinpointed as a serious target as preparations are made for next term.

The 25-year-old Coppa Italia winner would provide Josko Gvardiol - who has been a regular starter since joining the Sky Blues in a £77.6million switch from RB Leipzig in August 2023 - with fresh competition at left-back if he heads to the Premier League for the first time in his career and becomes the latest addition to Guardiola's squad in the coming months.

Discussions over a deal for Cambiaso have reached a stage whereby the outline of an agreement has been arranged and is ready for Manchester City to activate, GMS sources have learned, leading to his arrival being likely even though there remains a possibility of a significant U-turn being made.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andrea Cambiaso completed 97 per cent of his passes and won four ground duels during Juventus' Serie A victory over Cagliari last weekend

Cambiaso Will Not Seal Move at Cut-Price Fee

Left-back's current employers unwilling to adjust demands

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City have discovered that there will be no room for haggling when it comes to attempting to get the deal for Cambiaso over the line as the Serie A giants still rate him highly and will not consider cut-price offers after valuing him in the region of £67million during the winter transfer window.

The defender - who counts the likes of Bologna, Genoa and Empoli among his former employers - has been likened to iconic defender Paolo Maldini by AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti, highlighting why Bianconeri head coach Thiago Motta is seeking a lucrative fee despite showing a willingness to part ways.

Manchester City are confident that Cambiaso would seamlessly fit into their backline after sending scouts to watch him throughout the season and Guardiola has prioritised bolstering his full-back options in the next phase of the squad rebuild, GMS sources understand, while there are plans to go on another spending spree in the summer.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Sky Blues were forced to contend with a fresh stumbling block in the final days of the winter transfer window as Juventus threatened to increase their demands for the Allianz Stadium fans' favourite, but he has remained on their shortlist of potential acquisitions ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/02/2025

