Manchester City are seriously considering moving into the market for Antonee Robinson during the fast-approaching winter transfer window as Etihad Stadium scouts have pieced together promising reports on the Fulham star ahead of a potential switch, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Sky Blues succeeded in tying boss Pep Guardiola down to a two-year contract extension last month, their bid for a fifth consecutive Premier League title is faltering as a late 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United resulted in falling nine points adrift of table-topping Liverpool.

Txiki Begiristain is poised to lead Manchester City's recruitment drive for the final time next month, ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the season, and Robinson is among the names to have worked his way onto the reigning champions' radar as they go in search of getting their season back on track.

Sky Blues Eyeing Robinson as Possible Arrival

Champions have been keeping tabs on left-back for prolonged period

Manchester City have a genuine interest in raiding Premier League rivals Fulham and signing Robinson, according to GMS sources, after he has been the subject of scouting missions over the past 12 months and left-back has become a problem position since the campaign got underway.

But the Sky Blues are in danger of facing a difficult battle for the United States international's signature as he still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, putting his current employers in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential bids.

GMS sources have been informed that Fulham have increased Robinson's price tag towards the £40million mark and are insistent he will not be sold in January, but Manchester City are serious in their pursuit and could up the ante if another admirer lodges a formal offer in the aftermath of seeing him shine in a draw with Liverpool last weekend.

Cottagers head coach Marco Silva described the 27-year-old as 'brave, assertive and aggressive' as he played a pivotal role in the west Londoners sealing a point against the Premier League leaders on Saturday, with him managing to keep Mohamed Salah quiet for extensive periods of the contest.

The likes of Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis have been deployed on the left-hand side of Manchester City's backline as they have attempted to find a winning formula since a downturn in form, but GMS sources have learned that Robinson is firmly on Guardiola's shortlist of potential arrivals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson has been averaging 3.9 ball recoveries and 3.3 clearances per Premier League outing this season

Guardiola Prioritises Acquisition of Midfielder

Tactician could raid Fulham after bolstering options in middle of park

GMS sources have been told that Guardiola remains on course to dive into the market for fresh midfield options as soon as the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year as that has been prioritised by Manchester City, but the tactician has refused to rule out the possibility of tabling a formal proposal for Robinson later in January.

The Sky Blues have been boosted by the news that Rodri has set his sights on returning to action before the end of the season, having undergone surgery in the aftermath of suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, but they have been left short of defensive protection in his extended absence.

Manchester City are willing to spend big on rebuilding their squad in 2025 as their loss of form has highlighted that a number of alterations need to be made, but GMS sources understand there is a growing expectation that they will look abroad to bring in a defensive midfielder in the coming weeks.

Related Exclusive: £20m Star 'Increasingly Likely' to Quit Man City in January Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee's suitors have grown in confidence that he will leave the Etihad Stadium next month

GMS sources recently revealed that the Sky Blues are threatening to go head-to-head with Liverpool in the race for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi as there is an awareness that Premier League rivals will force them to pay a premium next month, but Robinson has remained in Guardiola's sights.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 16/12/2024