Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has set his sights on making up to three signings in January as falling behind in the Premier League title race has resulted in him moving away from his initial plans to oversee a quiet winter transfer window at the Etihad Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues made history when they became the first side to be crowned the English top flight champions four seasons on the spin in May, but a 2-0 defeat at the hands of leaders Liverpool means they are heading into a clash with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday sitting 11 points adrift of the summit.

Although Txiki Begiristain is due to leave Manchester City at the end of the campaign, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football, he will lead the recruitment drive at the turn of the year after engaging in discussions with Guardiola over potential acquisitions as they seek an upturn in fortunes.

Sky Blues Prepared to Make Trio of Signings

Guardiola initially wanted to oversee quiet transfer window

Guardiola is on course to make a major U-turn over his intentions for the fast-approaching January transfer window, according to GMS sources, as a loss of form has resulted in him being open to welcoming up to three reinforcements into his Manchester City squad when he was initially looking to make a maximum of one signing.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach committed his future to the Sky Blues by penning a two-year contract extension last month, resulting in him being on track to remain at the Etihad Stadium helm for more than a decade, and he is determined to continue battling for regular silverware.

GMS sources have been informed that Guardiola has been backed by the hierarchy to begin overseeing another squad rebuild at the turn of the year after being convinced to stay at Manchester City beyond the end of the season, and there is a willingness to spend big if the right options become available and a speedy deal can be completed.

Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho were the Sky Blues' only summer additions, with the latter joining in a £30million deal after spearheading Girona to Champions League qualification, but there is a desire from the key decision-makers behind the scenes to do all they can to defend their Premier League title.

Manchester City resisted the temptation to splash the cash ahead of the campaign and there was an expectation that Guardiola would remain against the idea of making more than one signing in January, but GMS sources have learned from insiders that up to three fresh faces heading to the reigning champions is plausible after a rethink.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to 360 wins over the course of 493 matches at the helm, suffering just 72 defeats along the way

Champions Ready to Seek Rodri Replacement

Majority of mid-season budget to be spent on bolstering midfield

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are set to spend the majority of their budget on bolstering their midfield after seeing the impact Rodri's unavailability can have, while they will also consider bringing in fresh competition in the left-back position and an understudy to first-choice frontman Erling Haaland.

The Sky Blues sanctioned the £82million departure of Julian Alvarez to La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid in August, but Guardiola opted against diving into the market for a direct replacement and that has resulted in him being left with a lack of alternatives in the lone striker role.

Discussions have been held before and since the tactician's contract extension to pinpoint how they can strengthen their squad, GMS sources understand, and he has come around to the idea of adding strength in depth at a time when Manchester City's big-names appear drained of energy and ideas.

Guardiola remains confident that he boasts a better full-strength side than all of the Sky Blues' Premier League counterparts, but he is poised to be active in the winter transfer window and GMS sources recently revealed that Borussia Monchengladbach man Rocco Reitz is among the midfielders on his radar.

