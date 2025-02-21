Manchester City are poised to reignite their interest in Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes after plans have been put in place for boss Pep Guardiola to lure four new signings to the Etihad Stadium when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues splashed the cash as they went in search of upgrading their squad before the winter deadline, with Omar Marmoush being the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £59million switch from Eintracht Frankfurt, but their hopes of winning the Champions League were ended thanks to being eliminated by Real Madrid earlier this week.

Nico Gonzalez grabbed his first goal in Manchester City's colours during the second leg defeat at the Bernabeu but, fresh from completing a £50million move after terms were agreed with Porto, he could be set for fresh competition in the middle of the park ahead of his first full season in his current surroundings.

Sky Blues May Face Battle to Land Guimaraes

Champions will have to fork out nine-figure sum for midfielder

Manchester City have pinpointed Guimaraes as a major target ahead of being able to head to the negotiating table in the summer, according to GMS sources, but there is an awareness behind the scenes that they are in danger of facing an uphill battle as they aim to get the deal over the line.

Newcastle are desperate to hold onto their captain, who still has more than three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket up to £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, and are unlikely to entertain the possibility of listening to offers which fall short of his lucrative release clause.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City will have to pay £100million in order to get their hands on Guimaraes, but they have previously been unwilling to fork out a nine-figure sum and will seek indications that he fancies a fresh challenge before potentially testing the resolve of their domestic counterparts.

The 27-year-old Brazil international has been described as a 'monster' due to the amount of duels he has won this season and fits the bill as Guardiola goes in search of a defensive-minded central midfielder despite only rubber-stamping the acquisition of Gonzalez a matter of weeks ago.

Guimaraes could prove to be one of four signings as GMS sources have learned that Manchester City want to also recruit a goalkeeper, full-back and creative forward during a summer revamp after falling off the pace in their bid to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes won four ground duels during Newcastle United's defeat to Manchester City last weekend

Fears Over Wirtz Increasing at Etihad Stadium

Leverkusen talisman expected to be out of reach for Guardiola

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City could be left frustrated if they push to land Florian Wirtz as Bayer Leverkusen want to keep him and there are fears that he has other plans in mind despite being admired at the Etihad Stadium, while moves for Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson and West Ham United playmaker Lucas Paqueta are unlikely.

The Sky Blues initially agreed a £80million deal in principle for the latter in August 2023, but they pulled out of negotiations after it emerged that he was the subject of an FA investigation into alleged betting breaches and Guardiola is not planning to reignite his interest ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Manchester City have been monitoring RB Leipzig livewire Xavi Simons at the same time as there has been a growing expectation that Ederson will be replaced by a new first-choice goalkeeper, GMS sources understand, while the type of attacker they seek will depend on whether Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne head through the exit door.

Andrea Cambiaso, who GMS sources recently revealed was firmly on the Sky Blues' shortlist during the winter transfer window, is still on the reigning Premier League champions' radar and a move could be explored after they have also been keeping tabs on Juventus teammate Nicolo Savona.

