Manchester City have discovered that transfer target Andrea Cambiaso is not out of reach as Juventus are willing to sanction a move to the Etihad Stadium as long as their demands are met ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 3, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues have succeeded in tying Erling Haaland down to a new long-term contract which will keep him on board until the summer of 2034, with the agreement not including any release clauses, but boss Pep Guardiola remains in the market for reinforcements after falling adrift in the Premier League title race.

Txiki Begiristain is leading Manchester City's recruitment drive for the final time, ahead of being replaced by Hugo Viana as director of football at the end of the season, and influential figures are weighing up whether to land Cambiaso as they go in search of fresh impetus for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Guardiola Has Opportunity to Land Cambiaso

Juventus open to deal for Italy international if demands are met

Manchester City have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Cambiaso, according to GMS sources, as Juventus' wish to secure further funds to oversee a rebuild of their squad has resulted in the Serie A heavyweights deciding they will reluctantly cash in if a bid in the region of £68million is lodged in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old, who has been described as 'intelligent' by former boss Massimiliano Allegri, is being seen by his current employers as a high-value asset whose departure would significantly improve the transfer budget handed to head coach Thiago Motta as they aim to put pressure on the sides above them.

GMS sources have been informed by those close to the situation in Turin that Juventus have been aware of Manchester City's interest in Cambiaso for more than a month, and they have decided to entertain offloading him even though they initially ruled out the possibility of allowing him to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the season.

The Sky Blues' hopes of being able to bag the Italy international for substantially less than his price tag is complicated by the fact he still has four-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £72,000-per-week at the Allianz Stadium, but Guardiola is continuing to assess the situation.

Manchester City have a window of opportunity to get their hands on Cambiaso if they are truly willing to splash the cash this month, GMS sources have learned, and they are seriously considering whether to head to the negotiating table in the aftermath of persuading Haaland to commit his long-term future to the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andrea Cambiaso won nine ground duels and made six tackles during Juventus' 1-1 draw with Atalanta earlier this week

Cambiaso Tracked by Champions for Months

Sky Blues have been keeping interest in 24-year-old secret

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City began seriously tracking Cambiaso during the early weeks of the season and have carefully considered making a move while also attempting to keep their interest under wraps due to fears of other suitors attempting to beat them to an agreement.

The former Bologna man has shown his versatility throughout the campaign - with him appearing in both full-back positions and on the right flank over the course of his 25 appearances in all competitions - and that is an attractive asset as Guardiola looks to take advantage of the transfer market as he tries to rediscover the Sky Blues' best form.

But Juventus are not in any mood to negotiate with Manchester City, GMS sources understand, meaning the reigning Premier League champions will have to lodge a formal offer which matches his valuation if they want to succeed in acquiring his services ahead of the fast-approaching February 3 deadline.

Although Guardiola is looking to bolster his squad, he is also open to sanctioning departures and GMS sources recently revealed that attacking midfielder James McAtee is on course to be the subject of a bid from Mainz as the Bundesliga outfit aim to seal European qualification ahead of next term.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/01/2025