Manchester City board members are hopeful that putting plans in place to make a move for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala next year will convince Pep Guardiola to sign a new contract and remain in the Etihad Stadium hot-seat beyond the remainder of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite opting to cash in on the likes of Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window, with the Argentina international completing a £82million switch to Atletico Madrid last month, the Sky Blues have got their Premier League title defence off to the perfect start thanks to maintaining a 100 per cent winning record.

Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho bolstered Manchester City's squad as director of football Txiki Begiristain led the recruitment drive, with the latter joining for £30.8million after playing a starring role in Girona sealing qualification for the Champions League, and plans have already been put in place to bring in more reinforcements further down the line.

Sky Blues Set Sights on Sealing Musiala Deal

Germany international has been identified as big-name target

Manchester City have pinpointed Musiala as a potential recruit ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, according to GMS sources, and key decision-makers behind the scenes are desperate for plans to open negotiations for big-name targets of that ilk to persuade Guardiola to extend his Etihad Stadium reign.

The Spanish tactician's current agreement is due to expire at the end of the season but, having led the Sky Blues to 18 trophies during his spell in charge, the reigning Premier League champions are determined to lure him into extending his stay instead of being forced to find a replacement.

GMS sources have been informed that there is very little doubt that Manchester City will try to sign Musiala within the next 12 months if discussions over a new Bayern Munich contract do not progress as Guardiola is a huge fan and keeping a very keen eye on his situation at the Allianz Arena.

Jamal Musiala's season-by-season record in the Bundesliga Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 2 1 0 1 0 2023/24 24 10 6 2 0 2022/23 33 12 13 1 0 2021/22 30 5 5 2 0 2020/21 26 6 1 0 0 2019/20 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 09/09/2024

Having made three appearances for the Chelsea under-18 squad before embarking on a fresh challenge, the Germany international has gone on to show plenty of promise during the early stages of his career and made himself one of the first names on the team sheet in his current surroundings.

There will be more clarity over Guardiola's future by the time final plans are made for the summer window, GMS sources have learned, and the Manchester City hierarchy are eager for the potential acquisition of Musiala - who has been described as 'unplayable - to aid them in their push to keep the former Barcelona head coach's motivation high and stay on board.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamal Musiala registered 10 shots at Euro 2024, allowing him to grab three goals before Germany were eliminated

Champions Will Not Sign Musiala at Cut-Price

Bayern Munich refusing to sell for less than nine-figure sum

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City will have to fork out more than £100million for Musiala's signature regardless of whether he enters the final 12 months of his contract as Bayern Munich are determined to fend off interest from the Premier League due to remaining at the forefront of their plans.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder's current deal - which allows him to pocket close to £82,000-per-week - is due to expire in the summer of 2026, and the Bundesliga heavyweights have set their sights on tying him down to fresh terms to improve their negotiating position ahead of the Sky Blues testing their resolve.

Related Exclusive: £25,000-a-Week Star 'Set for Breakout Season' at Man City Manchester City academy graduate Rico Lewis is on course to enjoy a breakout season after fighting off competition from Kyle Walker

Musiala is not the only Bayern Munich big-name on Manchester City's radar as GMS sources recently revealed that Joshua Kimmich is also being courted, resulting in Guardiola tasking the scouting department with monitoring the duo's performances throughout the season as they aim to discover whether it would be possible to strike a double deal.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored