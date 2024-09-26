Manchester City will not entertain recalling Kalvin Phillips from his loan spell at Ipswich Town in the aftermath of Rodri facing a significant spell on the sidelines as plans have been put in place to sanction his permanent departure when he returns to the Etihad Stadium next summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although last weekend's stalemate with Arsenal was a momentous occasion as Erling Haaland found the back of the net for the 100th time in a Sky Blues shirt, boss Pep Guardiola was forced to contend with a potentially pivotal blow during the encounter as he goes in search of a fifth Premier League title on the spin.

Rodri was forced off during the early stages of the first half, and it has emerged that there are fears that he will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but director of football Txiki Begiristain has not been tasked with cutting Phillips' temporary spell at Ipswich short.

Guardiola Aiming for Permanent Phillips Exit

Midfielder will not have chance to revive Etihad Stadium career

Rodri's long-term injury will not result in Guardiola handing Phillips an opportunity to revive his Manchester City career, according to GMS sources, as the reigning champions remain hopeful of selling him at the end of his loan spell at Ipswich and his parent club have ruled out the possibility of recalling him from their domestic rivals.

Having realised that he is not at the forefront of the Sky Blues' plans, the defensive midfielder snubbed the advances of several other Premier League clubs and opted to head to Portman Road in the aftermath of boss Kieran McKenna steering the Tractor Boys back into the top flight last season.

Although he is contracted to Manchester City until 2028, GMS sources have been informed they are eager for Phillips to prove his fitness and enjoy a spell of prolonged form during his time at Ipswich as it would encourage suitors to make an offer when he is put back on the market ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Kalvin Phillips' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Rodri Kalvin Phillips Rodri Pass completion percentage 82.6 91.6 Ball recoveries 8.38 8.65 Tackles 2.78 2.14 Blocks 1.90 0.92 Clearances 1.64 1.40 Interceptions 1.53 0.96 Statistics correct as of 26/09/2024

The 28-year-old is on a deal worth £150,000-per-week and, despite the Tractor Boys paying a large portion of his salary while he is away from the Etihad Stadium, the Sky Blues are keen to get him off the wage bill after he has struggled to compete with the likes of Rodri and Mateo Kovacic for a regular starting berth.

Manchester City are preparing to entertain offers when he returns from Ipswich at the end of the season, GMS sources have learned, and Guardiola is not contemplating attempting to bring him back into the picture by cutting his loan spell at Portman Road short due to still being outside his future plans.

Sky Blues Open to Lowering Phillips Demands

Champions were not willing to negotiate ahead of Ipswich move

GMS sources have been told that there is an increasing possibility of Manchester City being willing to lower their demands for Phillips when they enter negotiations next summer, having previously stuck to their £40million valuation when interested suitors attempted to reach a compromise before Ipswich reached a loan agreement.

Although the Sky Blues forked out an initial £42million when they lured the England international away from boyhood club Leeds United in July 2022, there is an acceptance that they will not be able to recoup the entirety of their outlay when they turn their attentions towards offloading him on a permanent basis.

Phillips has enjoyed 227 minutes of action in his new surroundings, but he missed Ipswich's draw with Southampton last weekend due to a minor injury, and GMS sources understand that Manchester City are determined for him to play a pivotal role during the remainder of the season in an attempt to improve their prospects of cashing in.

GMS sources previously revealed that Serie A giants Roma were interested in landing the Yorkshireman in a cut-price deal before he headed to Portman Road, but Guardiola was unwilling to lower his valuation and has been forced to reassess his stance as preparations are made to oversee his departure.

