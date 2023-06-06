Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan would 'seriously consider' a move to Barcelona, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The German international is out of contract, and as it stands, he will leave the club.

Gundogan, who is earning £140k-a-week at the Etihad Stadium, is yet to agree a new deal with the Manchester club.

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away, with clubs understandably lining up to sign him with his future in doubt.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have submitted an offer to sign Gundogan on a free transfer.

The report adds that Arsenal are also interested in signing Gundogan.

Speaking after Man City's FA Cup final victory over their rivals Manchester United, Gundogan admitted that nothing had been decided regarding his future.

He said: "Nothing is decided yet. We're going to see what's going to happen."

As many would expect, considering how impressive he's been under Pep Guardiola, the Man City boss is desperate for him to stay at the club.

Again, speaking after the FA Cup final, Guardiola said: "He knows what I think. (Football director) Txiki (Begiristain) is working on it. Hopefully he can be successful."

What has Jones said about Gundogan?

Jones has suggested that Gundogan will undoubtedly be considering a move to Barcelona if their interest in him is genuine.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's probably made into a bigger deal right now because Gundogan has had such big impacts and such big moments.

"But, at the end of the day, if Barcelona are there for him, he's going to seriously consider that. I don't think anyone would be surprised by that fact."

How much of a miss will Gundogan be?

The German international has played a total of 303 games for Man City, scoring 60 goals and providing 40 assists from midfield, as per Transfermarkt.

This doesn't even take into account the leadership skills, considering how many times he's captained the club over the years.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne often take a lot of the credit at City considering the obscene number of goals and assists they produce, but Gundogan's work often goes underrated.

This season, Gundogan has averaged 1.3 key passes and 2.9 total duels won per game, created six big chances, scored eight goals and provided four assists in the Premier League, as per Sofascore.