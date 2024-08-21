Manchester City are edging towards luring Ilkay Gundogan back to the Etihad Stadium as the Barcelona star is thrilled by the prospect of returning to familiar surroundings after holding productive talks over a switch during the final days of the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola sanctioned Julian Alvarez's £82million departure to La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid earlier this month, and the Argentina international's exit has made room on the wage bill for reinforcements to be recruited ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Savinho has been the only addition to the reigning Premier League champions' squad, with the winger completing a £30million switch after spearheading Girona to Champions League qualification last term, but director of football Txiki Begiristain has been tasked with tempting Gundogan back to Manchester City.

Gundogan's Head Turned by Sky Blues Return

Reigning champions have opened talks over two-year contract

Gundogan has had his head turned by the opportunity to return to Manchester City for a second stint, according to GMS sources, and he is excited to rejoin what he considers to be the best side in Europe if an agreement over personal terms can be reached ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Barcelona's financial problems have resulted in the La Liga giants being willing to offload the midfielder on a free transfer as his departure would alleviate the pressure on the wage bill, and the Sky Blues are negotiating the details of the deal after his agent travelled to England when it became clear that a move is possible.

GMS sources have been informed that discussions are underway to tie Gundogan down to a two-year contract, but he is seeking assurances over the amount of game time he can expect as he is not open to becoming a bit-part player despite battling with the likes of Mateo Kovacic for a regular starting berth.

Ilkay Gundogan's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Mateo Kovacic Ilkay Gundogan Mateo Kovacic Pass completion percentage 89.1 90.0 Shot-creating actions 3.83 3.28 Shots 2.03 1.21 Key passes 1.59 1.23 Shots on target 0.64 0.22 Goals 0.31 0.05 Statistics correct as of 21/08/2024

The 33-year-old is frustrated with how last season panned out at Barcelona, where he has a release clause worth close to £343million written into his contract, as the Blaugrana flattered to deceive and the switch did not live up to expectations when he snubbed the chance to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have set their sights on convincing Gundogan to put pen-to-paper in quickfire fashion, and GMS sources recently revealed that there is an increasing confidence that he will officially join before this weekend's clash with Ipswich Town after Guardiola has indicated to the board that he wants to get the deal over the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ilkay Gundogan helped Manchester City to silverware on 14 occasions over the course of 304 appearances, while he also chipped in with 60 goals and 38 assists along the way

Gundogan Confident of Playing Crucial Role

Midfielder adamant he can be pivotal in battle for silverware

GMS sources have been told that Gundogan and Guardiola are adamant that he can play a pivotal role in helping Manchester City through crucial moments of the season if he rubber-stamps his return, while his suitors have jumped into action to seal a reunion as they did not want to see him embark on a fresh challenge in the first place.

The Sky Blues offered the newly-retired Germany international a fresh contract last year, only for him to move onto pastures new and join Barcelona on an initial two-year agreement, but it is becoming increasingly likely that he will be among the title-chasers' options in the coming days.

Guardiola is confident that Gundogan will help some of Manchester City's developing talent to hone their skills if he signs on the dotted line, GMS sources have learned, while the former Bayern Munich head coach is also in no doubt that he is capable of having a big influence on the remainder of the season as they fight for trophies on all fronts.

Key decision-makers behind the scenes have not upped the ante in the pursuit of the five-time Premier League champion out of sentiment, and they are determined to ensure he returns to the Etihad Stadium instead of choosing to take advantage of another project after his availability has led to further interest from elsewhere.

