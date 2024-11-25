Manchester City are growing more expectant that Erling Haaland will join boss Pep Guardiola in ending ongoing speculation over his future with the reigning Premier League champions by putting pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having been consigned to five consecutive defeats, the Sky Blues' title defence has hit a significant stumbling block, with their 4-0 reverse at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend being their heaviest home loss in any competition since a 5-1 thumping against Arsenal in February 2003.

But Guardiola handed Manchester City a major boost by signing a two-year extension last week, and the Spanish tactician is working with director of football Txiki Begiristain to convince fan favourite Haaland to agree fresh terms which will keep him on board for the foreseeable future.

Sky Blues Expect Haaland to Pen Fresh Terms

Striker has been involved in discussions over extended contract

Manchester City are increasingly confident that Haaland will soon sign a new contract, according to GMS sources, and discussions have revolved around him potentially extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029 as his current employers desperately fight to keep him out of his admirers' clutches.

Although the striker's deal still has more than two-and-a-half years to run, it includes a £173million release clause which threatens to leave the Sky Blues helpless if it is activated by an interested party, while he also pockets up to £850,000-per-week when all bonuses are triggered.

GMS sources have been informed that fresh terms have not been signed off at this stage, but there is growing hope and expectation within Manchester City that they will be able to make an official announcement involving Haaland penning a new contract in the not-too-distant future.

The Norway international has been averaging a Premier League goal every 90 minutes this season, having found the back of the net 12 times in as many appearances, and the Sky Blues are determined to ensure their prolific marksman is not tempted away by one of his suitors in upcoming transfer windows.

Manchester City were in discussions with Haaland and his representatives over a contract extension at the same time as they were attempting to get Guardiola's deal over the line, GMS sources have learned, and they are eager for him follow in his boss' footsteps by signing on the dotted line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has been averaging 5.2 shots per Premier League outing this season, with 2.8 of them being on target

Form Not Impacting Confidence Over Haaland

Champions adamant losing streak will not alter Norwegian's stance

GMS sources have been told that there has been no change in belief among leading Manchester City figures that they will succeed in persuading Haaland to sign a new contract despite a worrying run of form threatening to derail their hopes of winning a fifth Premier League title on the bounce.

The 24-year-old has been on the Sky Blues' books since completing a £51million switch from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in June 2022 and played a pivotal role in his current employers winning numerous pieces of silverware, including a first-ever Champions League in their history.

Related Exclusive: £20m Star 'Set for Further Talks' Over Man City Future Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee is poised to hold fresh discussions over his future

It is accepted that Haaland will be determined to include fresh release clauses within any new agreement at Manchester City, GMS recently revealed, and there is a desire behind the scenes to announce that he has extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium before the end of the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/11/2024