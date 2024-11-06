Manchester City are poised to make a significant U-turn and attempt to sign an understudy to first-choice striker Erling Haaland when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year after initially deciding it was not necessary to bring in a direct replacement for Julian Alvarez at the Etihad Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ilkay Gundogan and Savinho proved to be the Sky Blues' only additions before the August deadline, with the latter joining in a £30million switch after spearheading Girona to Champions League qualification, but boss Pep Guardiola is scouring the market for potential recruits as he goes in search of silverware.

Although director of football Txiki Begiristain is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, when he will be replaced by Sporting's Hugo Viana, he is in line to oversee negotiations when the reigning Premier League champions aim to bolster their squad during the early stages of 2025.

Sky Blues Poised to Land Haaland Alternative

Premier League champions open-minded ahead of transfer window

There is a growing possibility of Manchester City landing a new centre forward during the winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, even though they turned down the opportunity to make a similar addition to their squad when they were inundated with proposals from agents after Alvarez sealed his exit.

The Argentina international completed a £82million move to La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid in August, resulting in Guardiola being left with Etihad Stadium fan favourite Haaland as his only senior frontman for the first half of the campaign after the decision was made not to acquire a direct replacement.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are not looking to sign a top-level marksman who is capable of making himself one of the first names on the team sheet, they are open-minded about finding a solution to boosting their goal potential in the second half of the season.

Erling Haaland's statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action this season compared to Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez Shots 4.70 2.56 Shots on target 2.70 1.03 Shot-creating actions 1.70 3.33 Aerial duels won 1.20 0.90 Goals 1.10 0.38 Expected goals 0.97 0.28 Statistics correct as of 06/11/2024

Haaland has started every Premier League and European encounter this term, allowing him to find the back of the net 14 times over the course of 15 appearances in all competitions, and there are concerns behind the scenes about the fact the Sky Blues have no back-up options if he suffers an injury or is forced to contend with a loss of form.

Guardiola is attempting to play down the need to secure reinforcements in January when speaking publicly, but GMS sources have learned that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach is seriously considering altering his stance and diving into the market for fresh attacking impetus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have scored 21 goals in the Premier League this season, making them the second-most prolific side in the division

Guardiola Refused to Bolster Other Positions

Tactician only prepared to recruit perfect option

Manchester City's decision to snub the chance to recruit a new goal-getter was not the only big call Guardiola made during the summer as GMS sources have been told that he opted against signing a new defensive midfielder and wide attacker in addition to Savinho due to being unable to find ideal options he was happy to commit to.

Gundogan plugged a gap in the middle of the park by sealing his return from Barcelona and penning a one-year contract which allows him to pocket £230,000-per-week, but the Sky Blues were expected to still bring in another presence after allowing Kalvin Phillips to join Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.

GMS sources understand that Guardiola is adamant that he will only task Begiristain with negotiating a deal for a striker if he believes the target is capable of making a telling impact and is content with being behind Haaland in the pecking order, narrowing their search ahead of being able to do business.

Although Viktor Gyokeres bagged a hat-trick against Manchester City in the clash with Sporting earlier this week, GMS sources recently revealed that the Sky Blues' interest in the former Coventry City man is premature, allowing the likes of Arsenal to be ahead of them in the queue for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and the Premier League